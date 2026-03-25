Where Colts Rank in AFC South So Far in Free Agency

2026 free agency has brought changes to the NFL for all 32 teams. As for the Indianapolis Colts, they haven't had an electric cycle but have done work to round out depth on their roster.

But given how competitive the AFC South is looking for the upcoming 2026 season, there's an argument the Colts are behind the eight ball in many regards to the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

After starting 8-2 and pacing the NFL, Indianapolis fell apart with a seven-game losing streak to miss winning the division for an 11th-straight season. Instead, the Jaguars took home the divisional gold.

The Colts' offense from 2025 is mostly intact outside of trading wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is encouraging.

However, their defense is a different story. So far, the following players have either left the team through free agency or through trade.

Kwity Paye | Defensive end (Las Vegas Raiders)

| Defensive end (Las Vegas Raiders) Nick Cross | Safety (Washington Commanders)

Neville Gallimore | Defensive tackle (Chicago Bears)

Zaire Franklin | Linebacker (Green Bay Packers via trade)

| Linebacker (Green Bay Packers via trade) Rodney Thomas II | Safety (Seattle Seahawks)

| Safety (Seattle Seahawks) Samson Ebukam | Defensive end (Atlanta Falcons)

Segun Olubi | Linebacker (Las Vegas Raiders)

It was a foregone conclusion that Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam would depart in free agency after a lackluster performance from the defensive edge room, minus Laiatu Latu.

However, names like Zaire Franklin and Nick Cross were critical components to Lou Anarumo's side of the football in 2025.

Indianapolis has signed the likes of Akeem Davis-Gaither, Juanyeh Thomas, and Arden Key, but the defense still looks quite hollow, especially in the trenches and at linebacker.

When discussing the rest of the AFC South, the other three squads are either still looking strong or have been far more aggressive in free agency to adjust their rosters for the 2026 season.

The Jaguars have been somewhat quiet, but they are the defending divisional kings, so there isn't as much work to do on Liam Coen's team.

However, the Texans and Titans have been grinding during the early stages of the 2026 free agency cycle. Below are some notable additions from both.

Houston Texans

Reed Blankenship | Safety

Braden Smith | Offensive tackle

Wyatt Teller | Guard

Logan Hall | Defensive end

Dominique Robinson | Defensive end

David Montgomery | Running back (via trade with the Detroit Lions)

Tennessee Titans

Wan'Dale Robinson | Wide receiver

John Franklin-Myers | Defensive tackle

Alontae Taylor | Cornerback

Cor'Dale Flott | Cornerback

Daniel Bellinger | Tight end

Jacob Martin | Linebacker

Texans general manager Nick Casario has been putting talent up front and in the defensive secondary, as well as granting the offense a bruising running back like David Montgomery.

As for Titans general manager, Mike Borgonzi, he's been the most aggressive in the AFC South with the arrival of new head coach Robert Saleh. The Titans are the most improved roster on paper.

Jacksonville had arguably the most complete roster, so it's fair to understand why James Gladstone hasn't made massive moves to this point.

As for Chris Ballard, it's been mostly depth and rotational additions outside of Davis-Gaither, who will immediately slot in as a starting linebacker due to such a lack of firepower at the position.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In my humble football opinion, Indianapolis is likely third in the AFC South. Yes, the offense got back Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, but they still need a Pittman replacement.

As for the defense, the trenches and linebackers are grossly limited right now. It wasn't easy to pass up putting Tennessee in third with how aggressive they've been, but they did finish last in the division in 2025.

The Colts finished last season with a brutal 2-4 record in the AFC South, and the division will be a bloodbath with how competitive the Texans were, how clean Jacksonville still looks, and how Tennessee is upgrading the squad at a NASCAR pace.

Indianapolis has to find a way to boost the defense with the remaining free agent talents after some of the larger stars have already been picked up.

As for the upcoming draft, the Colts are at a big disadvantage since they don't have a 2026 first-round pick after trading it, and next year's, for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Right now, the best thing Indianapolis can do for an immediate roster boost is put together a trade package to acquire Minnesota Vikings edge rusher, Jonathan Greenard.

However, other teams are in that mix, and the Vikings know they can leverage this to shoot up the price tag for a squad like Indianapolis.

If Indianapolis doesn't significantly address their defensive front and linebacker positions, it could spell doom for them in the AFC South.

It's the last chance for Ballard to put together a roster worthy of finally winning the AFC South, making the playoffs, and earning a postseason victory for the first time since the 2018 season.

We'll see what the long-time general manager has in store to get up to speed in an increasingly competitive AFC South.