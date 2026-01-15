Great pass rushers have come far and few between for the Indianapolis Colts over the past 10 years. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has had only one edge rusher reach double-digit sacks during his tenure (Justin Houston had 11 in 2019), and he's spent a lot of draft capital on clear misses.

Unfortunately for Ballard, he might've let one of the good ones walk a few years back. Al-Quadin Muhammad just had his best season yet with the Detroit Lions, racking up 11 sacks in 17 games played.

The Colts let Muhammad walk in the spring of 2022, when he signed with the Chicago Bears after a six-sack season in Indianapolis. At the time, six sacks were a career high, and it momentarily looked like Ballard made the right call when Muhammad recorded just one sack a year later.

The Colts brought Muhammad back in 2023, but they cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad. Late in the season, Muhammad was suspended six games for violating the league's policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs.

Muhammad returned to the NFC North a year later, joining the Lions and re-signing in 2025.

Muhammad's 11-sack season came out of nowhere. The former sixth-round pick played only 41% of Detroit's defensive snaps, but he still got to the quarterback often. That type of explosiveness earns players money, and with three defensive ends set to hit the open market, the Colts will need to invest in some replacements.

What makes that breakout especially relevant for the Colts is context. Indianapolis struggled to generate consistent pressure in 2025, often relying on scheme or coverage rather than individual wins. While the defense improved under new coordinator Lou Anarumo, the lack of a dependable edge presence showed up late in the season.

Over their final six-game stretch, the Colts got the quarterback six times. One sack per game isn't going to cut it in a playoff push.

Muhammad will likely generate solid interest around the league, although his age will be a factor in how much money he earns. Muhammad will turn 31 later this year, so any contract he signs will likely be short-term.

Muhammad was paid just under $1.5 million in 2025. Although he had a great year, he hasn't proved he can consistently keep up that sort of production. A realistic estimate for his next contract would be $8-12 million annually, a price tag the Colts can certainly afford.

Muhammad has spent most of his career with the Colts. There are still a few familiar faces he played with during his first stint, including DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. If he wants to get back to work under a new defensive coordinator, the Colts and Lou Anarumo should seriously consider a reunion.

Even if Muhammad isn't as productive in 2026, the Colts need a rotational edge rusher. Muhammad fits that role perfectly, and if he can get 7-8 sacks and stay healthy, that's just what the Colts need.

