It's official. The Indianapolis Colts and Alec Pierce have reached a four-year, $114 million deal with $60 million guaranteed at signing.

Alec Pierce’s deal came together overnight and contains $8 in guarantees, $60M fully guaranteed at signing, and a max package of $116M. https://t.co/KDSY88PrG3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

After a lot of drama and speculation, Pierce stays with the squad he's been with for all four years of his NFL career.

Pierce took the NFL by storm in 2024 with quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. and Joe Flacco, leading the league in yards per catch (22.3) while logging 37 catches for 824 receiving yards and a career-best seven scores.

However, with three additional quarterbacks in 2025 (Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard) Pierce upped the ante.

He'd lead the league again in receiving yards per catch (21.3) and put together 47 catches for 1,003 receiving yards, 41 first downs, and six more touchdowns.

In short, it doesn't seem to matter who is throwing Pierce the football. The former Cincinnati Bearcat and second-rounder comes up with plays when they matter most.

The contract evens out at $28.5 million annually, and given how key Pierce was to the Colts' success offensively, it's worth every penny to have him back on the field for a massive 2026 season where everything is on the line.

Critics claimed Pierce wasn't anything more than a deep threat who could sky up to make the big-time contested catches.

However, Pierce showed improvement across the board in 2025 that gives an indication he'll become more of a well-rounded pass-catching weapon.

Even when Pierce isn't hauling in catches, his mere presence forces defenses to adjust their coverage to avoid giving up the big play down the field.

With coverages respecting Pierce's capabilities, it opens up the rest of Shane Steichen's offense, helping players like Josh Downs in the short game, Michael Pittman Jr. in the intermediate, and Tyler Warren as a safety blanket for the QB.

As for running back Jonathan Taylor, he might benefit the most. All it takes is one big catch from Pierce to force a defense to adjust its game plan completely, opening up more room for an offensive rhythm from Steichen.

The value of Pierce to this Colts offense can't be understated. There were even times during the 2025 campaign where he looked like the clear WR1 for Indianapolis, which makes this signing and massive contract make even more sense.

What remains to be seen is the situation with Jones. Indianapolis apparently offered the quarterback a contract similar to what the Seattle Seahawks gave to Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold.

Jones and his representation apparently rejected this offer to try to get the contract closer to $50 million annually.

The Colts offered Daniel Jones a deal in the range of Sam Darnold’s three-year, $100.5 million contract, per @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/j2BxUGB0Oc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2026

The Colts would be insane to pay that kind of money to a quarterback who's coming off a brutal Achilles injury that ended his season at 13 games.

While there are still negotiations, the general feeling is a deal will get done, and it's looking wiser that the Colts slapped Jones with the transition tag, as it's unlikely any other team will pay that kind of coin to Jones.

Pierce's signing ends part of the drama that has circled general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts organization. There's still a lot of work to be done on the Colts' cap space and roster, so keep your eyes glued to the news for the Circle City.