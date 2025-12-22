Sunday's results could have offered the Indianapolis Colts a lifeline. Instead, it delivered a gut punch.

Of course, the Colts still need to get the job done on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, but their playoff odds got a lot worse after Sunday's slate finished up.

In a worst-case scenario, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Chargers all won, tightening an already unforgiving playoff race and leaving the Colts with virtually no margin for error moving forward. For a team already sitting on the outside looking in, Sunday couldn’t have unfolded much worse.

Texans Scrape By the Raiders

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a recption as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defend during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans’ win was the most damaging. Houston entered the day locked in a tight race with Indianapolis, and a loss would have opened the door for the Colts to match their record with a win of their own.

Instead, the Texans took care of business late and strengthened their grip on the final wild-card spot, pushing Indianapolis further into chase mode. What could have been a wonderful opportunity turned into a missed lifeline.

The Texans were two-touchdown favorites, so it's no surprise they beat the Raiders on home turf. At the same time, it's truly disappointing to watch the Raiders play Houston that closely only to lose by two points in the end.

Jaguars Dominate Broncos

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; The Jacksonville Jaguars defense reacts during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The one-seeded Denver Broncos were beaten down by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who won their sixth straight game to keep their lead atop the AFC South.

This game wasn't as important because of the Jaguars' two-game lead over Indianapolis, but a loss could have given the Colts a shot at a division crown. Instead, with two games left to play, it looks like the Jaguars will be de-throning the Texans as AFC South champs.

The Jaguars took an early lead over Denver and never looked back. Trevor Lawrence has been playing perfect football at just the right time, and with every win the Texans and Jaguars grab, each Colts loss stings just a bit more.

Chargers Beat Cowboys

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chargers entered Sunday's action as a 5-seed with a 10-4 record. A loss would've knocked them down the wild card rankings, but they took care of business against the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh's unit dropped 34 points on a struggling Cowboys defense and secured a second-half shutout. If the Colts lose to the 49ers, the Chargers will clinch a playoff spot.

The Colts had already beaten the Chargers, so if they had lost their final three games, the Colts could have gotten into the postseason on a head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Chargers are looking like they'll be the 5-seed, but with two games left, they could still clinch the conference's top spot after the Broncos' loss.

Since their Week 11 bye, 16 results could have aided the Colts' playoff chances. 0 of those games have swung the Colts' way.

The Colts are staring down the barrel of a monumental collapse, and the odds say they'll become the first team in NFL history to miss the playoffs after starting 8-2.

