Colts on SI Roundtable Predictions and Picks vs Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 9 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will fight to win at Acrisure Stadium for the first time since 2008.
Indianapolis has been ruining defenses with a historic offense called by Shane Steichen, and led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor.
With AFC positioning on the line, here's how the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI thinks the contest will shake out on Sunday.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"The Indianapolis Colts are averaging 33.8 points per game, which is the best in the NFL. As for the Steelers, they're struggling mightily against the pass, ranking dead last in the NFL in pass yards allowed per game with 273.3
Yes, the Colts have Jonathan Taylor, but this matchup screams Daniel Jones vs. Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers can't stop QBs from carving up their secondary, and Indy's cornerbacks are riddled with injury. Expect this to be close, but Indy has more ways to attack the Steelers, resulting in a narrow victory."
Prediction | Colts 30 - Steelers 27
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"While the Colts haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2008, Sunday’s matchup looks to be in their favor. Look for the Colts to continue following their “throw to score, run to win” mantra as the Steelers rank dead last in the league in pass defense. Daniel Jones could be in for a huge afternoon.
The key for the defense will be to muddy the waters for Aaron Rodgers and force pressure in his face. The Colts did a good job of this last season when Rodgers was on the Jets, and figure to have a similar game plan this time around. As long as the secondary doesn’t allow a big game from DK Metcalf, I don’t see the Steelers’ offense keeping up."
Prediction | Colts 34 - Steelers 23
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"The Colts have been simply unstoppable, steamrolling the competition with an offense that is on fire in the passing and running attack. Now, they get a bottom-tier Steelers pass defense that hasn't been able to slow down opposing quarterbacks.
Having said that, Indianapolis hasn't won in Pittsburgh in over 15 years. Tack on that Aaron Rodgers is a wizard at getting the ball out quickly and you have a recipe for defeat when you include the Colts' banged up secondary. It will be close, but I think the Steelers hand Indy their second loss."
Prediction | Colts 23 - Steelers 24
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"As the most deadly offense in the NFL, the Colts have all of the momentum and tools to finally notch a massive win at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday over Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers.
Pittsburgh's offense has had to rely way too much on Aaron Rodgers to take over games in the twilight of his NFL career. Everyone wants to talk about the Colts' offense, but Lou Anarumo has been incredible at traversing a multitude of injuries and forcing turnovers with his defense. I expect a lower-scoring game, but with the Colts logging another big road win."
Prediction | Colts 21 - Steelers 17
John Davis (@colts_report)
"The extent of the team's current national hype worries me, but I do think they’re legit. Getting Jaylon Jones back, hopefully, would make me feel immensely better about Indy's chances.
I think the offense should have its way, but it feels like a game that’ll be sloppy on each side. I think the Colts come out victorious, but not without struggle. Shane Steichen moves to 3-0 over Mike Tomlin."
Prediction | Colts 28 - Steelers 20
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"Heading into one of the toughest environments in the league, I think the Colts’ secondary will struggle against the rising duo of Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf. Without Charvarius Ward, the Colts don’t have a corner who can match up well against Metcalf.
That being said, the Steelers’ defense does not match up with the Colts’ offense at all. The Colts are able to get it done through the air and on the ground, and with Shane Steichen’s history of beating the Steelers, I think he does it again this Sunday."