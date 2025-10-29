Jonathan Taylor Has Claimed Top NFL Accolade Yet Again
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been a revelation for Shane Steichen throughout the eight games in the 2025 campaign.
Taylor took over against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, notching 153 rushing yards on 12 rushes and two scores on the ground. Taylor also nabbed two catches for 21 receiving yards and another touchdown.
This earned Taylor the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for the second-straight week.
In Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor put up 94 rushing yards on 16 carries for three rushing touchdowns. Taylor also caught all three of his targets for 38 receiving yards.
Taylor has been the catalyst and engine behind Indy's offensive juggernaut that no team has been able to slow down so far. Due to so much efficiency from Daniel Jones & Co., the Colts are the number one team in the NFL with a 7-1 record.
Taylor is now being put firmly into the MVP conversation and has 850 rushing yards, 1,056 all-purpose yards, and 14 all-purpose TDs (12 rushing), all of which lead the NFL.
It's no surprise that Taylor took the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for a second-straight time. The former Wisconsin Badger is destroying defenses behind one of the NFL's top offensive lines and shows zero signs of slowing down.
Indianapolis' schedule does get tougher, starting as soon as this coming Sunday when they travel to Acrisure Stadium to face off against the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. This means the Colts will need Taylor more than ever to keep momentum strong as they approach the playoffs.
It's not just Taylor who's taken over games, as Jones has played incredibly under center and is distributing the ball at a frenetic pace. Names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren give defenses so much to account for that it opens up Taylor's capabilities even more.
Don't be shocked if Taylor wins this award again, or multiple times, before the conclusion to the 2025 season. The two-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro is playing the best football of his career, and will look to continue this torrid pace as long as possible.
Indianapolis faces off in Week 9 against a very suspect Steelers defense that ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game (273.3) and 18th in rushing yards allowed per game (112.7), so it wouldn't be a surprise if Taylor has another great performance.
Keep an eye on the NFL's best running back on Sunday, as he'll do what he can to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards against the Steelers.