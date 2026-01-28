One Colts Coach Gets Respect as HC Candidate, Another Doesn't

The head coaching vacancies are dwindling, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals still remaining.

Two specific Indianapolis Colts coaches have surfaced as potential candidates: defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

In a piece from Steven Ruiz and Diante Lee at The Ringer, Anarumo and Cooter are ranked in a list of head coaching candidates.

The interesting thing is each's rankings, with Anarumo on one end and Cooter on the other. We'll start with Anarumo and the reality of if they get hired.

Lou Anarumo | 14th

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo takes the field as the Bengals warm up before facing the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anarumo has an impressive set of experience in the pros. Anarumo began coaching the Miami Dolphins' defensive backs in 2012. Anarumo stayed in that position through 2018 with the New York Giants.

Following 2018, Anarumo found himself with the Cincinnati Bengals as the leader of the defense, and quickly changed things for the AFC North contender.

After some success, the Bengals defense began to fall apart, and Anarumo was mostly looked at as the issue. In 2024, the Bengals would let go of the respected defensive play-caller.

The wildest part is, even with Anarumo out as the defensive leader, Cincy's defense remained underwhelming, proving it wasn't Anarumo's fault.

Indianapolis quickly scooped up Anarumo, and the Colts' defense was better for it.

After securing Cam Bynum and Charvarius Ward in free agency, drafting cornerback Justin Walley, and trading for Sauce Gardner, Anarumo showed his influence across those transactions.

Anarumo navigated a plethora of injuries to key contributors like DeForest Buckner, Ward, and Gardner, but still kept Indianapolis competitive.

His 14th overall rank is justified and puts him in the top half of Ruiz and Lee's list. While it's looking likely that Anarumo stays in Indy, anything can happen with teams like the Raiders and Cardinals.

Jim Bob Cooter | 31st

Dec 9, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's not to say that Cooter couldn't be an effective head coach, but he's never been a top candidate, and that appears to be the same from The Ringer.

Cooter has plenty of experience in the NFL. Below is his log of coaching time since 2009.

2009 - 2011 | Offensive Assistant, Indianapolis Colts

2012 | Quality Control Coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

2013 | Offensive Assistant, Denver Broncos

2014 - 2018 | Quarterbacks Coach and Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

2019 - 2020 | Running Backs Coach, New York Jets

2021 | Consultant, Philadelphia Eagles

2022 | Passing Game Coordinator, Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 - Current | Offensive Coordinator, Indianapolis Colts

Cooter has been all over when it comes to his job titles and has done well under Shane Steichen with the Colts. But the reality is, Cooter was never on anyone's radar to obtain the ever-elusive right to be an NFL head coach.

The biggest development was when the Philadelphia Eagles requested an interview with Cooter to be their potential offensive coordinator.

The #Eagles requested an interview with #Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter for their OC job, source says. Cooter was on staff with Nick Sirianni in Philly in 2021 and this year helped guide an Indy offense that was 8th in passing and scoring while Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,585 yards. pic.twitter.com/oEr2bpXANV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 17, 2026

Like Anarumo, there's a solid chance that Cooter remains with the Colts as the offensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

While Steichen calls the plays, Cooter is an excellent asset to have on the offensive coaching staff, especially given his experience with running backs and quarterbacks.

However, it's highly unlikely he will become a head coach, especially this year.

Expect Cooter to remain on the coaching staff in the Circle City.

