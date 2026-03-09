Zaire Franklin Leaves Colts Fans Heartfelt Goodbye

Just days before the start of the NFL's new league year, the Indianapolis Colts made a trade with the Green Bay Packers that saw longtime linebacker Zaire Franklin shipped off in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

Franklin, a former seventh-round pick, had started 67 of the Colts' last 68 games. He was a captain and an emotional leader of the defense, but his on-field performances in 2025 led to him being moved ahead of a crucial 2026 campaign for Indianapolis.

Franklin defied all odds to become a full-time starter at the professional level. The 29-year-old showed love to Colts fans for welcoming him to the Circle City and allowing him to become a mainstay of the Chris Ballard-era Colts.

Zaire Franklin's Message

"Thank you for accepting me and supporting me and my family throughout our time in Indy!" Franklin wrote in a graphic posted on X. "I know I haven't always done or said the right things and for that I'm sorry!



...Just know whenever I was at my lowest it was always a fan at the store, food spot, or an event whose picture or kind words of support from Far East to Germany that lifted my spirit when I needed it!



... My family and I will always have love for Naptown."

In eight seasons with the Colts, Franklin started 82 games and appeared in 132. He tallied 738 total tackles, including a league-high 173 in 2024, 34 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 26 passes defended, and 3 interceptions.

For Franklin, a move to Green Bay marks an opportunity for a fresh start after struggling under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Franklin led the team in total tackles in 2025, but he also missed 21 tackles and struggled in pass coverage, according to Pro Football Focus metrics.

In 2024, Franklin earned second-team All-Pro honors after leading the league in tackles for the first time in his career. Although his numbers were fantastic on-paper, Franklin struggled to take the Colts' defense to the next level.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Franklin caught plenty of criticism for voicing his thoughts on his weekly podcast. In 2024, he made some remarks regarding the New York Giants, saying," I want to play a team I knew we gonna spank, like the Giants." The Colts would later lose to the Giants in Week 17, allowing 45 total points.

When Colts general manager Chris Ballard took the podium at the NFL combine, he refused to commit to Franklin as Indy's linebacker of the future.

"I think you guys all know my feelings for Zaire Franklin," Ballard said. "We have a very close relationship. I thought he played good football... The future, we'll see."

In a separate post that Franklin made on Instagram, the veteran linebacker took time to thank his old GM.

"Chris thank you for taking a chance on a North Philly kid from Syracuse," Franklin wrote. "Our relationship is special based on honesty and accountability and I thank you for telling me what I needed to hear, whether I wanted to hear it or not."

Comments and thank yous aside, the Colts now have a massive void at linebacker, but they saved themselves about $4 million in cap space. We'll see how they address the position this offseason, whether it be in free agency or in the draft.