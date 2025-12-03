It might be hard for fans to hear, but the Indianapolis Colts are essentially taking a nosedive with five difficult games remaining in the 2025 season.

After dropping a high-stakes AFC South showdown to the Houston Texans, Indy is now 8-4 and looks like a team destined to finish the year miserably after dropping three out of their last four games.

Also, they're falling out of favor in NFL power rankings. No list encapsulates how seriously people are taking the Colts' issues than Pete Prisco's Week 14 power rankings for CBS Sports.

After sitting at the sixth-overall position in Week 13 before facing the Texans, the Colts dropped farther than any other team, collapsing to the 14th spot.

All sides of the football need to be better for Indianapolis, but the offense's sudden downfall is the most shocking and impactful element of their recent slog.

After starting as hot as any team with an electric 7-1 record and a history-defining offense, led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have plunged to the depth of mediocrity.

Over their last four games, Indy averages 21.75 points per game and has looked like a one-dimensional offense.

Before getting bludgeoned by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 to kick off this slide, Taylor was cooking, averaging 106.25 rushing yards per game and had 14 all-purpose TDs.

Since then, Taylor's production has dipped despite better averages. In the last four games, Taylor has averaged 108 rushing yards and scored three TDs, but nearly all of the work came from Week 10 when Indy defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

Taylor logged 244 rushing yards and three scores in Berlin alone. Removing that monstrous game, Taylor has averaged 62.67 rushing yards and has no scores.

Indy's plunge to almost the halfway mark of the power rankings might be considered rich from Prisco. While eight spots is debatable, it's also not completely out of the question.

Indy looks entirely halted and exposed at this point, offensively anyway. The defense, led by Lou Anarumo, is playing efficiently, disciplined, and like winners.

Over the last two games, Anarumo's defense has seen the field too often. Against the Chiefs, the Colts' third-and-out recurrences added up, giving the Kansas City Chiefs 42:35.

Against the Houston Texans, it wasn't as dire, but the offense still let down Anarumo's troops. The Texans had possession for 34:58.

If the Colts want to win, they must adjust their offense to fit what the defenses are dictating. Otherwise, the incredible decline of this once NFL-best team will persist.

The Colts have a grueling schedule to finish the NFL season. With the approach of Week 14, the remaining opponents have a win-loss record of 33-16.

Given the sluggish nature of this offense recently, things must smooth out quickly, or Indy could find themselves missing the playoffs.

If that were to happen after the fiery start this franchise had, who knows what will ensue.

The Colts will look to end an over decade-long curse in Jacksonville this weekend to end their two-game skid.

