The Best Second-Round Gems in Colts History

The Indianapolis Colts , under general manager Chris Ballard, have relied on the draft to build their roster. With the 2026 edition right around the corner, it feels appropriate to go back in time and remind ourselves of some of the best picks the Colts have made in the second round.

Let's take a look at four second-round gems Indy has found over the years. To clarify, a second-round gem is someone who has either earned All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors or has become central to the team's identity.

2022 | WR Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It might be a bit premature to call Alec Pierce a definitive "gem", but he has shown glimpses that would earn him that title. After inking a nine-digit contract last month, Pierce became one of the highest-paid receivers in the league following his first 1,000-yard season.

What makes Pierce's production so impressive is the number of quarterbacks he's had to play with. Since being drafted four years ago, Pierce has caught passes from nine different quarterbacks, averaging more than two per season.

Pierce has led the league in yards per reception through the last two seasons, and he became the first receiver since DeSean Jackson in 2010 to reach 1,000 yards on under 50 receptions.

Pierce was taken in the second round because of his elite athleticism. By 2024 and 2025, he began to carve out a larger role in the Colts’ offense. His ability to stretch the field complements the team’s run-heavy approach, and he's become the go-to explosive playmaker for Indy.

2020 | RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) hands the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Few second-round running backs in NFL history have been as productive as Jonathan Taylor. Drafted in 2020 out of Wisconsin, Taylor wasted little time establishing himself as one of the league’s premier rushers. His breakout came in 2021, when he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18), earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

Although injuries partially hindered his 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Taylor has stayed relatively healthy over the past six seasons. He was one of the MVP favorites early in 2025 after racking up five hat tricks through 10 games, leading the Colts to an NFL-best 8-2 record.

Taylor is the centerpiece of the Colts' offense. No matter the head coach, the offense has banked on Taylor's legs to lead Indy to victory. Since being drafted, Taylor has the third-most rushing yards (7,598) in the league, trailing only Derrick Henry (10,725) and Josh Jacobs (7,803).

Getting that level of production from a second-round pick is the definition of a steal.

2018 | LB Shaquille Leonard

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taken in the second round in 2018, Leonard led the league in tackles as a rookie (163) and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Over his first four seasons, Leonard was named First-Team All-Pro three times and built a reputation as a turnover machine

Across his six-year Colts career, Leonard racked up 637 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 31 passes defended, 12 interceptions, and 17 forced fumbles. That's not too bad for a kid once dubbed "The Worst Pick of the Draft" by Bleacher Report writer Justis Mosqueda.

While injuries later impacted his legacy in Indianapolis, Leonard’s peak production far exceeded typical second-round expectations, especially for players from lower-tier Division I schools. His early dominance alone secures his place as one of the greatest draft steals in franchise history.

2004 | S Bob Sanders

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders (21) intercepts a ball intended for Chicago Bears receiver Bernard Berrian (80) in the second half of Super Bowl XLI at Dolphins Stadium. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Sanders represents a player whose impact, though weakened by injuries, was transformative, similar to Leonard. Drafted out of Iowa in 2004, Sanders played a key role in the Colts' Super Bowl campaign in 2006-07 before winning Defensive Player of the Year honors a year later.

In the 2006 playoffs, Sanders recorded 22 total tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in four games played. In 2007, when he won DPOY, he ended the regular season with 97 total tackles (six for loss), 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Sanders’ career totals don’t fully capture his influence. When he was on the field, the Colts’ defense operated at a completely different level. Indy's defense was embarrassed against the run without Sanders, but when he was healthy, they could stop anybody in the league.

You could make the case that, talent-wise, Sanders is the best player on this list.

Barring any trades, the Colts will be on the clock with the 47th overall pick in the second round on Friday, April 25. We'll see if Chris Ballard can find another home run pick.

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