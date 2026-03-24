The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of revamping their roster through free agency, with 10 new signings to bolster the offense and defense ahead of a season where winning is a must.

Indianapolis has already signed talent to help the defensive line, safety room, and linebacker position, but another area of the roster stands out: wide receiver.

After the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it left a massive void in the pass-catching department. While Indy signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, he's hardly an every-down wideout.

That's why the take from Zachary Pereles at CBS Sports makes great sense, as he has San Francisco 49ers free agent Jauan Jennings being the perfect fit for what the Colts need.

"In keeping Alec Pierce, the Colts lost Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce is a big-play threat who added some nuance to his game in 2025, and Josh Downs is an elusive slot man with some downfield pep. Pittman was the reliable, tough-yards guy.

With no first-round pick, the Colts could consider McAlister, whose pro comparison in the draft prospect rankings is ... Jennings."

Pereles mentions TCU's Eric McCallister, but for this piece, we'll focus in on Jennings.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Given how thin the free agent pool is at wide receiver, Jennings is arguably the best fit for the Colts if they choose to address the Pittman void in this manner.

Jennings will be 29 by the time the NFL season starts. While he's not incredibly young, that's okay with how Indianapolis is essentially in 'win now' mode.

Jennings took off in 2024 with the 49ers after three subpar seasons. He'd haul in 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

While 2025 saw Jennings catch 55 passes for 643 yards, he upped the ante with his touchdown totals, tacking on nine for the 49ers.

Spotrac has Jennings' estimated annual market value resting at $22,614,441, but that could be a bit high of a projection given that he isn't a star receiver.

Pittman just signed a two-year, $35 million extension with the Steelers, and he's far out-produced Jennings, so it's hard to imagine that the 49ers free agent will command over $20 million.

Indianapolis will likely still turn to the upcoming NFL draft for pass-catching help, but the hypothetical signing of Jennings would help round out the receiver room after Pittman, the long-time WR1 for the Colts, departed for the AFC North.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jennings is the perfect free-agent replacement for Pittman, and he would join an offense similar to the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan leaned heavily into running back Christian McCaffrey, and Indianapolis operates in a likewise way.

Shane Steichen's game plan is to push defenses with a steady ground attack behind Jonathan Taylor while pressing down the field with vertical shots and play-action passes. This would make the transition from one team to another easier for Jennings.

One might assume the 49ers would keep Jennings, but after the NFC West competitor brought on Mike Evans, Jennings' time with the franchise could be over.

Indianapolis must replace Pittman somehow, some way, and Jennings fits the bill if we're talking about the Colts going the free agency route.

With everything riding on the 2026 season for general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Steichen, Indianapolis must do whatever necessary to keep their potent offensive as intact as possible.

Signing Jennings could help them accomplish this unenviable task.