Colts Reportedly 'Very High' on TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Indianapolis, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts are in desperate need of help at the linebacker position.

Thankfully for them, the 2026 NFL Draft class is littered with linebacker talent. Couple that with the fact that Colts general manager Chris Ballard is essentially a savant at drafting said position, particularly on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the draft, and you've got a promising combination that suggests they will leave the draft with at least one impact player.

Just recently, Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports reported that the Colts are among a handful of teams that are 'very high' on TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Elarms-Orr (6'2", 234 lbs) is a mid-to-late round draft projection, an athletic linebacker who has shot up draft boards over the course of his senior season. He earned First-team All-Big 12 Conference honors for his final year in question where he put up the following statline:

130 tackles (9th in FBS), 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two passes broken up.

The Colts did add Akeem Davis-Gaither earlier this offseason, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo from their days together in Cincinnati. Despite his much-needed services, the linebacker room that remains leaves a lot to be desired. Here is the Colts' current room in question:

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiake, John Bullock, Joseph Vaughn

There are a combined 30 starts from the group above, 24 of which are via Davis-Gaither, with the remaining six coming from Jaylon Carlies in his rookie season. Carlies is a former safety turned linebacker who the Colts are still high on; they just need to see him stay healthy before they can bet on him for the long run.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr is cut from a similar cloth, build-wise, though he plays like a true linebacker. His top-tier blitzing ability is something that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will undoubtedly covet, and his serviceable coverage ability reinforces the interest.

As previously mentioned, Elarms-Orr is a mid-to-late round draft prospect who is projected to go as early as the third round, but could certainly fall to the middle of Day 3 of the draft.

The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and AFC South rival Houston Texans are among the teams that are 'very high' on Elarms-Orr, according to Pauline. He is the 13th-rated linebacker (140th player overall) in the class, per the consensus big board. If said ranking plays out as projected, the Colts have two draft picks (113 and 156 overall) that fall in the sweet spot of Elarms-Orr's range.

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