The Indianapolis Colts continued shaping their offseason Thursday by signing cornerback Robert Carter Jr. to a reserve/future contract.

On the surface, it is a small transaction, but it aligns directly with a philosophical shift the organization has openly acknowledged.

we have signed CB Robert Carter Jr. to a reserve/future contract. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 8, 2026

General manager Chris Ballard has been clear about the direction Indianapolis intends to take defensively.

After a season defined by injuries, age, and attrition, the Colts have emphasized the need to get younger, faster, and more resilient on that side of the ball.

Carter fits that vision on paper. At just 22 years old, he enters the building with minimal NFL mileage but extensive live-game experience across multiple levels of football.

This signing is less about immediate certainty and more about injecting competition into a secondary that remains fluid entering the offseason.

Reserve/future contracts are designed for this exact purpose, allowing teams to take extended looks at prospects without sacrificing roster flexibility.

Physically, Carter mirrors many of the traits Indianapolis has prioritized in its defensive backs. He stands 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, built for speed and recovery ability.

OH. MY. GOODNESS. WHAT AN INCREDIBLE CATCH BY ROBERT CARTER JR. FOR THE INTERCEPTION 🤯🔥#CFL pic.twitter.com/eNfzTiZfjo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 28, 2025

His football path suggests adaptability. Carter produced at UVA Wise, transferred up to Robert Morris, and immediately translated his game to higher competition, a trend that continued once he reached the professional ranks.

At Robert Morris, Carter became a do-everything defender. Over two seasons, he totaled 66 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass breakups, two sacks, and multiple blocked kicks while also contributing as a kick returner.

That playmaking profile followed him to the CFL in 2025 with the BC Lions. Carter started all 18 regular-season games as a rookie, recording 51 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown.

He was not simply a contributor; he was one of the most impactful first-year defenders in the league. His performance earned him the Lions’ nomination for Most Outstanding Rookie and positioned him firmly on NFL radars.

“Robert earned every bit of this opportunity. He started every game, performed at a very high level and made some of the most outstanding individual plays we’ve seen in recent memory.”



We have released Robert Carter Jr. to pursue an NFL offer. Best of luck, Rob! 🙌#BCLions pic.twitter.com/tS1kGRli2a — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 7, 2026

Carter’s tape tells the same story his stat lines do. Multiple one-handed interceptions, including one widely regarded as the CFL play of the year, highlighted elite ball tracking, body control, and confidence attacking throws downfield.

For a Colts team intent on getting younger on defense, this is exactly the type of profile worth investing reps in.

Carter brings age, athleticism, turnover production, and special teams value, all traits that allow young players to carve out early roles.

Nothing about a reserve/future deal guarantees a roster spot. But as Indianapolis leans into Ballard’s goal of retooling the defense with youth and upside, Carter arrives as a timely, intentional addition to that plan.

