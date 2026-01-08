Colts Urged to Begin Parting Ways with Anthony Richardson Sr.

The story of Anthony Richardson Sr. with the Indianapolis Colts is truly a sad one. The young and athletic QB was drafted fourth overall in 2023 to help solidify the position for Indy.

Instead, it's been nothing short of a disaster, with Richardson hardly seeing the field in his first two years due to injury, and subsequently being relegated to backup duties behind Daniel Jones in 2025.

Now, Indy must decide if they want to exercise his fifth-year option. For NFL.com's Marc Ross, he doesn't believe they should go that route.

"Indy took a gamble when selecting Richardson fourth overall, and that gamble hasn't paid off. He played four games as a rookie before a shoulder injury ended his season.

He missed multiple games in 2024 with hip, oblique and back injuries, before losing the starting gig to Daniel Jones in the 2025 preseason.

I'm not sure how long the Colts can continue to keep their eggs in this basket."

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sadly, Ross is correct, and it's highly unlikely Richardson will be in a Colts uniform for the 2026 season, or beyond.

At this point, Richardson's career in the Circle City is lost after so much disappointment during his short tenure with the team.

Richardson's first two seasons, which Shane Steichen wanted him to start, saw him log just 15 out of 34 possible games. Richardson's rookie year was limited to four games due to a season-ending AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

The following year, Richardson played in 11 games and was awful when he saw action. Richardson's completion percentage was an unmanageable 47.7 percent.

He also threw more picks (12) than touchdowns (eight), looking consistently confused by coverages and wildly inaccurate.

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before the match against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Richardson was, and always will be, a serious threat as a runner, that's not what makes a quarterback legitimate in the NFL.

At this point, Richardson is arguably the QB3 behind Jones and Riley Leonard. While Jones is technically a free agent, I'm confident to say he'll get a new deal with Indianapolis to be the guy moving forward.

As for Leonard, he played well enough in Week 18 against the brick wall-like Houston Texans defense to prove to the Colts that he deserves the backup role.

This leaves Richardson as the clear odd man out, and it would be insanity for Indianapolis to elect to take on his fifth-year option as a third-string quarterback.

It also makes no sense to keep him in 2026 for the final year of his rookie deal if he's two steps back from the starting position. This points to a trade.

Richardson's ridiculous traits will intrigue multiple teams. Some that stand out are the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The worst part is Indianapolis wouldn't get much out of their fourth-overall investment. If a trade goes down, expect the Colts to obtain nothing more than a fifth-rounder, and that's possibly shooting high.

Indianapolis and Richardson were supposed to be an incredible story. Instead, it's turned into a catastrophe.

Richardson deserves a chance to shine elsewhere, and the Colts should grant him the trade request when it inevitably comes from him and his representation.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon on Anthony Richardson having a place with the #Colts.



"I think I'm gonna stay in my lane on that one."



"Shane and Chris are gonna do the right thing."



Yea - he's gone. — Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake) January 5, 2026

