It's been reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero that the Indianapolis Colts have been awarded two seventh-round compensatory draft picks as legal tampering is underway.

Indianapolis has the 249th and 254th picks added to their 2026 draft, giving them seven total at this juncture.

After Indianapolis traded their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders for star cornerback Sauce Gardner, this is a nice, albeit lesser, update for general manager Chris Ballard.

While seventh-rounders are generally dart throws that aren't expected to become more than core special teamers, Ballard has had an innate ability to nail these selections in year's past.

Some names that stand out are cornerback Jaylon Jones, former linebacker and Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin (Green Bay Packers), and former standout guard Will Fries (Minnesota Vikings).

Indianapolis will need to work the draft surgically without a first-round selection, but can still get plenty done and do damage to bolster areas of need on the roster for the 2026 season.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Initially, the expectation was the Colts would use their second and third round selections on positions like defensive end, edge rusher, and linebacker exclusively.

However, after trading a long-time staple of the franchise, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, perhaps pass-catcher is an area they'll prioritize more than previously thought.

One name stands out to me, and that's Indiana University's Elijah Sarratt.

Starrett fits the mold of a Pittman-type receiver, operating mostly as an X, just like the former second-rounder did for six seasons in the Circle City.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Elijah Sarratt (WO34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sarratt spent one year at James Madison before transferring to Indiana with head coach Curt Cignetti.

While Sarratt put together an impressive career that saw him haul in 200 catches for 2,978 yards and 31 touchdowns, 2025 was an incredible showing.

Sarratt helped propel Indiana to its first National Championship in program history with 65 catches for 830 receiving yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns.

Keep an eye on this prospect, as the departure of Pittman means Indianapolis must address receiver to keep the offense rolling like it was for much of the 2025 season.

As for the seventh-round picks, it's difficult to forecast what the Colts will use those to address roster-wise.

Regardless, Ballard's track record of drafting on Day 3 is great, even if the narrative surrounding the controversial general manager isn't the most positive.

Indianapolis had a busy opening day for legal tampering, headlined by the blockbuster re-signing of star wide receiver Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million deal.

Free agent WR Alec Pierce has agreed to terms to remain in Indianapolis on a historic 4 year $114M deal that will make him the highest paid free agent receiver in NFL History.



The deal negotiated by agents Mike Swenson and CJ LaBoy, came together overnight and contains $84m in… pic.twitter.com/Op9qCpsNYq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Expect plenty of other signings from the Colts in the days ahead after freeing up $24 million in cap space post-Pittman trade.

Everything is riding on accomplishing great things this year for Indianapolis. Carlie Irsay-Gordon will at least expect an AFC South title, playoffs, and a postseason victory.

If these goals aren't checked, then Ballard, Shane Steichen, and plenty of others will be on their way out after many mediocre seasons that have gone down in recent years.