Cam Bynum Expects Dominance From Colts' Defensive Backfield

The Indianapolis Colts are largely running it back from a season ago, though they've had their fair share of replacements to find so far this offseason.

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, many of those holes have been addressed. The Colts focused on adding defensive talent in the draft, as six of their eight selections came on that side of the ball.

More specifically, the Colts have added youth and speed to their defensive front seven, a goal that general manager Chris Ballard had set for himself earlier this offseason. But when it comes to the defensive backfield, there are two new starters set to roam the backend.

Longtime leader and starting slot cornerback Kenny Moore II remains on the trade block as his future is settled, with his days in Indianapolis ultimately seeming over. At the same time, two-year starter and 2022 third-round pick Nick Cross left a void at strong safety after signing with the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason.

Despite these big losses, the veteran trio of free safety Cam Bynum and cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward will provide one of the best three-man floors among all defensive backfields leaguewide.

#Colts S Cam Bynum on what people should expect of their defensive backfield that’s headlined by himself plus cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward:



“Expect people to be locked up.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/W0HNtJdltR — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) May 6, 2026

Bynum specifically is prepared for the transition in question, in big part to the aforementioned top-tier trio roaming the Colts' defensive backfield.

“It's for sure a different room. Looking at all the faces and new faces, but for me, it's exciting. That's the nature of the league. Every single year you're going to have a big turnover of people," of Bynum's reaction to the massive turnover on defense.

"And especially what we did this offseason, there's a lot of new faces, but it's exciting to be able to get to work with new people and see people that you've known across the league and known league-wide that you've played against, played with before, and being able to come together and be a defense and all work towards a common goal now.”

Bynum led the Colts in interceptions in his first year with the team, hauling in four picks as the defense's centerfielder in coverage. He started in all 17 games in 2025, adding 81 tackles, eight passes broken up, a forced fumbled and recovery, and a sack.

The projected loss of Kenny Moore II means that somebody must step up to lead the new-look DB room, and Bynum is ready to do that the best way he knows how: by example.

“Yeah, for sure. I think my role is always first and foremost, lead by example. So, that's always my goal no matter what, no matter where I am, no matter who's around me. Want to do everything the right way, so people can follow me just naturally. But for sure, being one of the returning starters and one of the key players on the defense and on the team overall, I want to be one of those guys that people look up to for guidance," Bynum explained of his expanded role moving forward.

"Whether it's coaching, whether it's on or off the field, I want to be somebody where anybody can go to, to learn something, or if you just watch me and see how I go about my business, it always (will) be top character and everything, like I said, on and off the field. So, I for sure want to continue to grow as a leader, and I feel like that is my role being here in this locker room.”

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley is expected to replace Kenny Moore II in the slot this season. Even if it's not a sure thing, Walley's make-up projects as the best option on the roster.

Add in the fact that he had as strong a training camp as a rookie can have before he tore his ACL and had his season ended before it could begin, and it makes sense that they're betting on him, even if his return-to-form remains a waiting game.

As for the opening at strong safety next to Cam Bynum, multiple options on the roster could replace Cross: veteran Juanyeh Thomas, second-year player Hunter Wohler, and 2026 third-round pick A.J. Haulcy.

It'll likely be a battle between the two youngins (Wohler/Haulcy) for the opening in question, though this doesn't mean the 'loser' won't see serious playing time in a rotational role.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo loves to use three safety sets, so the non-starter will very likely slot into said third safety slot. A.J. Haulcy is ultimately projected to earn the starting job as a rookie, and Bynum understands why after envisioning the potential of them paired up in the backend.

“Ball hawk. For sure one of those safeties that's going to bring that – set the tone. I think 10 interceptions over the course of his career. That's a lot. So, I know he's going to get the ball and that's something that I enjoy doing also," Bynum explained his initial impression of A.J. Haulcy."

"So, I think us playing together and just with this whole defense, I think he'll fit in really well and be a tone-setter. That's what I've seen from the highlights I've watched. He reached out to me the other day and I told him I'm excited to get to work with him and I know he's excited to be here, like he said when he texted me.”

The Indianapolis Colts may have a ton of new faces on defense this season, but Lou Anarumo and Co. feel confident in their ability to move into a new era entirely. Some familiar faces are returning, and some are not, but entering year two of Anarumo's defense means a deeper understanding.

Now, the Colts have to put it all together if they want to right the ship that general manager Chris Ballard and Co. have nearly sunk.

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