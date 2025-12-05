The Indianapolis Colts are nearing an epic tailspin as they get ready to joust with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

After starting 8-2 in their first 10 games, they've since dropped their last two to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

After being one of the favorites for NFL Coach of the Year, Shane Steichen has cooled off since losing three out of the last four. Could this lead to his seat being hot all of a sudden?

According to Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report, this isn't the case. Gagnon labels Steichen's coaching status as 'cool.'

"He's always got more out of this team than the sum of its parts, and this year is no exception. Quarterbacked by Daniel Jones, the Colts have the league's highest-scoring offense entering December.

Steichen has to be in the Coach of the Year picture, with plenty of job security regardless of what happens down the stretch."

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talks with head coach Shane Steichen during a stoppage in play in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To say that Steichen must be in the coach of the year conversation, regardless of what happens, is a big swing. Also, to say he has mountains of job security is rich.

The Colts haven't made the playoffs since 2020, and after being arguably the most incredible team to start the year, they can't whiff on the postseason.

It's hard to believe that Steichen's seat is entirely cool, even if the offense has great numbers heading into Week 14 against the Jaguars.

Is there a world in which the Colts collapse and Shane Steichen ends up on the hot seat? Pretty tough schedule pic.twitter.com/46pvWmHyN5 — Mike Mulhern (@MikeyMuls) December 5, 2025

The Colts have to finish strong enough to make the playoffs, or else this excellent start to the 2025 campaign will mean absolutely nothing.

After sitting atop the NFL for weeks, the Colts are now the sixth seed in the AFC and will lose control of the division if they drop this one to the Jaguars.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks off the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

As it stands ahead of Sunday's slate, the Colts rank fifth in overall yards (4,505 ), seventh in passing yards (2,892), seventh in rushing yards (2,892), and third in points (357) with 12 games played.

The biggest news following Steichen and his offense is no longer how phenomenal it is. Now, more and more questions are starting to surface, especially following a 16-point showing against the Texans.

It's been revisited over and over, but the offense appears to need Jonathan Taylor to play great, or else it's grossly limited and off rhythm.

For the final five games of the 2025 season, every team will do whatever is possible to sell out and stop Taylor. Given Daniel Jones' fibula fracture, things are even tougher for Indy's offense.

The Colts' offensive line must bounce back, and the receivers have to be better. Indy's O-Line allowed 19 pressures on Jones against Houston, and there were multiple drops from names like Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr.

This type of performance simply can't continue, or losses for the Colts will persist with the playoffs just over the horizon. This situation is why it's impossible to say Steichen's seat is 'cool.'

Steichen hasn't had the easiest time with QB consistency, but now he has seen Jones command the offense for all 12 games this year. It's nice to get that for Steichen, but it also starts to remove excuses.

The Colts are in a must-win scenario with five games still on the schedule. It's all about taking it one game at a time, but if Indy drops this to the Jaguars, and the Colts somehow whiff on the postseason, it will be hard to see Steichen as a completely cemented coach with Indianapolis.

