There are still five regular-season games slated on the Indianapolis Colts' schedule, but the 2026 NFL draft is closer than you'd think.

The Colts are in the midst of an AFC South title race, and they boldly traded away their first-round picks over the next two years for star cornerback Sauce Gardner before November's trade deadline passed.

Although Indy likely won't be drafting until the second round in 2026, they still have plenty of positions to fill. Here's a brief ranking of which spots the Colts should target in the spring.

1. Linebacker

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Before the 2025 draft, many thought the Colts would target a linebacker like Carson Schwesinger in the first few rounds. Instead, the team went with defensive end JT Tuimoloau in the second round and cornerback Justin Walley in the third.

Walley is out for the season, and Tuimoloau barely touches the field. The Colts let E.J. Speed walk in free agency and were preparing to have Jaylon Carlies fill his spot, but Carlies has been on injured reserve for months.

Zaire Franklin has been one of the top tackle leaders in the NFL, but when you look at Pro Football Focus metrics, he's graded as the eighth-worst linebacker in football. The Colts originally had Joe Bachie starting alongside Franklin, but he was quickly cut, and the team moved on to Germaine Pratt.

The Colts need a young, energetic player to help with coverage and run defense in the middle of the field more than anything else.

2. Right Tackle (or Guard)

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) moves on the field Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current right tackle Braden Smith is in the final year of his contract. The eight-year veteran has put in a great shift for the Colts, but his time seems to be coming to a close, especially when you look at the other expiring contracts.

Alec Pierce, Nick Cross, and Daniel Jones will all hit free agency. If Chris Ballard wants to keep all three, it may be tough to find a way to bring back the aging offensive lineman.

I say right guard, too, because the Colts may opt to slide Matt Goncalves over to right tackle if Smith walks. Even if Smith stays, it would likely be a short contract, so finding his replacement sooner rather than later would be beneficial.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

3. Edge Rusher

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Although the Colts have used two picks in the first two rounds over the past two years on edge rushers, it looks like they'll have to find another in 2026.

Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam are both in the final years of their contracts, and both are key players in the Colts' defensive system. The Colts may choose to bring either one back, but neither has been extremely productive in 2025.

Laiatu Latu has had a breakout second season, but rookie JT Tuimoloau has hardly gotten any chances to prove himself on the field.

4. Interior Defensive Line

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts' two go-to guys in the interior, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, are getting old. The Colts drafted Alabama lineman Tim Smith in the sixth round this year, but he hasn't played.

The Colts took Adetomiwa Adebawore in 2023, and he's having a career-best season, but he's still struggling to establish himself as a star pass rusher or run defender.

It wouldn't be shocking if Ballard used a mid-round pick on a defensive lineman to bolster the interior in 2026, especially since Stewart and Buckner will be entering the final years of their contracts.

5. Wide Receiver

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As I mentioned earlier, Alec Pierce is in the last year of his rookie deal, but it's hard to imagine the Colts not offering him a lucrative contract. Josh Downs will be entering the final year of his deal next season, as will Michael Pittman Jr.

The team also dealt away AD Mitchell, which made the wide receiver room even thinner. I'm not sure the Colts will be able to afford all three of Pierce, Downs, and Pittman, which makes me think they'll target a receiver at some point in the 2026 draft.

Recommended Articles