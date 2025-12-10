The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that star cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. will be placed on injured reserve due to a concussion for the second time this season. Ward reported concussion symptoms on Monday, making it his third concussion of the year.

The team also announced that they have elevated kicker Blake Grupe and quarterback Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. To fill those practice squad roster spots, the Colts signed center Jimmy Morrissey and quarterback Philip Rivers.

we have place CB Charvarius Ward Sr. on IR.



we have signed K Blake Grupe and QB Brett Rypien to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.



we have signed C Jimmy Morrissey to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2025

Charvarius Ward Health Concerns

After Ward reported his third concussion, the Colts shifted the focus from "Will he be able to play?" to "Is he okay as a person?"

When Ward was first on IR due to a concussion he suffered in pre-game warmups, he said he thought there was a chance he wasn't going to play football again.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), back can’t haul in a reception against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was kind of doubting if I was gonna play football again because it was like that scary," Ward said. "It was that scary, you know what I mean, because I was thinking about my life outside of football too."

Ward can't speak to the media because of his concussion, but defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo shared his thoughts after Ward suffered another brain injury.

"I think that's what's most important, and what's most paramount right now, is how he is as a human," Anarumo said on Tuesday. "Forget about the football player part of it. I just really want him to be okay, and that's what's most important, dealing with all that right now."

Colts' Mooney Ward going on IR with 3rd concussion this season is no surprise, and everyone should be concerned with his long-term health. The career is secondary.

DC Lou Anarumo: 'What's most paramount right now is how he is as a human. Forget about the football player part of… — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 10, 2025

The Colts elevated cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the active roster yesterday to fill Ward's shoes. Mitchell played over half of the defensive snaps in Weeks 7 and 8, when Ward was first on IR.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Blake Grupe and Brett Rypien Join 53-Man Roster

In his first game with the Colts, Grupe knocked through both of his field goal attempts and his lone extra point. The former New Orleans Saints kicker looked the part in his first game with a new team.

Grupe is reunited with Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason, who spent time with Grupe while they were at Notre Dame.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

As for Rypien, he becomes the Colts' backup quarterback with Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr. both on IR. Rypien has a 2-2 career record as a starter, throwing for 4 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Riley Leonard is dealing with a PCL strain, which means there is a serious chance that Rypien trots out onto the field on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts signed Rypien as an emergency option once Richardson landed on IR, and it's looking like that scenario is happening.

Of course, as everyone has heard by now, Philip Rivers came out of retirement to join the Colts' practice squad. Rivers runs the Colts' offense with the high school team he coaches, so he understands Shane Steichen's system very well.

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) makes an adjustment at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter wildcard playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The 44-year-old could end up starting games for the Colts down the stretch. If the Colts activate him, he'll lose his Hall of Fame eligibility this year, and the clock will reset another five years.

We'll see how the week shakes out in Indianapolis.

Recommended Articles