The Indianapolis Colts have blown the NFL world away with a wild transaction: they're signing former Los Angeles Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers to their practice squad ranks.

ESPN Sources: 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since the 2020 COVID season, is signing to the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts practice squad. pic.twitter.com/oOIVQEY38x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

This happened due to the insane situation that befell Indy's quarterback room. Starting with Daniel Jones, who went down with an Achilles injury, ending his great 2025 campaign with four crucial games remaining.

Next, Riley Leonard, who filled in against the Jacksonville Jaguars, had a strained knee that put his status into serious question for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

As for Anthony Richardson Sr., he's still cemented on injured reserve with a fractured orbital bone and may very well not play this year.

That left only the practice squad signal-caller Brett Rypien. If the Colts weren't still in the running to make the playoffs, there's a chance they would have run with Rypien.

However, Indy feels that Rivers is the answer to help them in this dire spot as they try to finish as strong as possible for the 2025 campaign.

Yes, this signing is fun. Yes, Rivers was one of the Hall of Fame semifinalists, showing his incredible resume and pedigree. Yes, Rivers knows the scheme of Shane Steichen and can jump in to run it.

However, if Rivers is signed to the active roster and ends up playing, does it really help elevate the Colts' offense?

The simple answer is, not likely.

They said the Colts were done.

They said the Colts were finished.

They said the Colts were hopeless.



Carlie Irsay-Gordon called Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/nnfSaBibOS — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 9, 2025

I'm generally an optimist, especially since I started covering this franchise in 2022 following the firing of Frank Reich and subsequent hiring of Jeff Saturday. But this move is one of panic, more than anything else.

While Rivers might be the last quarterback to lead the Colts to the playoffs, that was a whopping five years ago. Rivers had great numbers that year, but even then he didn't have the most powerful arm to push the ball down the field.

He was also a statue that year, and is a statue still, just five years older with no NFL games in that time frame.

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes the ball against the Houston Texan in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It's not to say Rivers can't get things done with this Colts offense, especially considering the talent that will surround the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is the best at his craft. Michael Pittman Jr. played his rookie season with Rivers, and Tyler Warren is an excellent tight end - a position Rivers has had great success with over his illustrious career.

But, it's the schedule that has me wondering if 'Uncle Phil' can really do much to elevate this team, helping them somehow reach the postseason.

If Rivers gets elevated and starts on Sunday against the Seahawks, he'll face a defense that has not allowed a touchdown over the last two games.

The Seahawks also rank fourth against stopping the run (1,185 rushing yards allowed) and fourth in team sacks (41.0). This is arguably the worst matchup for Rivers to return to after a five-year hiatus.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anything is possible, but this signing is merely a purely desperate swing for the fences by the Colts to somehow salvage their season.

Rivers will likely be accurate, great at the line of scrimmage, and smart with the football if he suits up and starts. But given his lack of recent play, age, and massively underwhelming mobility, this doesn't have as good of an outlook at it seems.

We'll see if the Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback is trusted to lead Steichen's offense as soon as Sunday at Lumen Field.

