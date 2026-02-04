Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has officially been hired as the next offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

Source: the Jets are hiring former Panthers and Colts HC Frank Reich as their offensive coordinator. Reich also was Stanford’s interim head coach last season, but now he returns to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/W8uN5VAsQn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2026

Reich's time leading the charge in Indianapolis was filled with highs and lows, but mostly chaos following the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck just as his second season as head coach was to start.

Below is each season, and record, from Reich's tenure in Indianapolis.

2018 | 10-6 (Lost in Divisional round)

2019 | 7-9

2020 | 11-5 (Lost in Wild Card round)

2021 | 9-8

2022 | 3-5-1 (Fired after Week 9)

Reich concluded his head coaching run in Indianapolis with a record of 40-33-1. Following this, former center Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim head coach, but it led to a brutal 4-12-1 finish for the 2022 campaign.

Reich was hired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 for Bryce Young's rookie season, but he was still canned before his first season ended, finishing that year with a horrific 1-10 record.

He'd be fired after Week 12.

When Luck became the general manager of Stanford University in 2024, he decided to hire Reich as the interim head coach for the Cardinal in 2025, following the firing of Troy Taylor.

This shows the respect Luck had for Reich during his time in Indianapolis and what he thought of Reich's capabilities to lead a team.

Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches his team play against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Reich didn't produce unreal results as the head coach of the Colts. Regardless, he led Indianapolis to its last two playoff appearances, even if he had great QB play from Luck and Philip Rivers.

Since 2006, Reich has been in the NFL coaching ranks. Whether it's been an intern, offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach, offensive coordinator, or head coach, Reich has seemingly done it all in the NFL.

The Jets are getting an experienced and successful offensive mind who will get a new shot to succeed in New York.

Of course, following Reich's firing and Saturday's failed run as the interim head coach, the Colts went with the innovative offensive mind from the Philadelphia Eagles, Shane Steichen.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen stands on the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Steichen was paired with the fourth-overall selection at quarterback, Anthony Richardson Sr. However, since then, Steichen has put together a middle-of-the-road 25-26 record, featuring no AFC South title or playoff appearances.

After three underwhelming seasons, the pressure is on like never before for Steichen to put together much better results in 2026.

It's fair to say that the quarterback carousel that has been a part of Steichen's tenure certainly hasn't helped matters. Those circumstances also hampered Reich's ability to get his offensive game plan to find stability.

2025 looked to be a playoff season for Steichen after a torrid 8-2 start that had Daniel Jones as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate, Jonathan Taylor in the MVP conversation, and Tyler Warren as a probable Rookie of the Year.

But after Jones fractured his fibula, then tore his Achilles, everything fell apart under the multitude of injuries to assist in Indy finishing on a seven-game losing streak and a sad 8-9 finish.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaves the field after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Steichen and Reich are similar in the QB issues they've experienced with the Colts. Below are the QBs who started under each coach, showing the vast rotation at the NFL's most important position.

Frank Reich | Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles.

Shane Steichen | Anthony Richardson Sr., Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco, Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, Riley Leonard.

Regardless of how close Steichen's QB issues are to what Reich experienced, 2026 is his final chance to impress enough to keep his position intact.

We'll see how Reich fares in New York calling the offensive shots, and how Steichen performs under immense pressure in 2026.

