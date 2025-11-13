Tyler Warren Considered 'Indispensable' for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts offense boasts a fantastic collection of offensive weapons that surround quarterback Daniel Jones and complement their top-tier offensive line.
Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce force defenses into curious positions and situations to exploit areas that Shane Steichen takes advantage of.
But another name stands out: rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The former Nittany Lion has emerged as one of the NFL's best tight ends despite having only 10 games to his name in the pros.
Already, he's considered 'indispensable' by Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus. Here's what Wasserman had to say on the emerging young star of Indianapolis.
"Warren’s talent and versatility have so far made him one of the most indispensable rookies in the NFL."
Warren has played like anything but a rookie for the Colts this season. He's stacked 50 catches for 617 receiving yards and four all-purpose TDs, with one of those scores coming on the ground as a fullback.
Make no mistake, Warren is a serious threat as a pass-catcher, as his 50 catches are third-best among all NFL tight ends, trailing only Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals (61) and Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys (56).
Those are impressive numbers, but when considering that Warren's 617 receiving yards lead all NFL tight ends, as well as all Colts pass-catchers, it's even more incredible.
Warren also plays a factor in the running game, helping the cause to get Taylor into as many favorable situations as possible.
Warren has been on the field for 192 run-blocking snaps and posting a PFF blocking grade of 57.7. While this isn't an elite grade, it's still solid for a tight end, especially a rookie learning the ropes of the NFL.
Warren has already become one of the best at his position, and he's only 23-years-old with an insane amount of room to improve for a guy that looks like a 10-year NFL veteran.
The Colts have a weapon in Warren, and he can do it all from the tight end spot. Defenses have had issues containing his skills, and he hasn't fallen under three catches in any game this season.
Expect the offense to continue using him as much as possible as the schedule ramps up and much tougher competition hits Indy's doorstep.
Warren, as with the rest of the Colts, gets much-needed time to rest through the Week 11 bye before making the trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.
Warren's dominance opens up everything else, and makes life easier on Jones, who has shown a propensity to find the 2024 Mackey Award winner often from the pocket.
Warren is one of the top names for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and while his chances to earn it are low given his position, it's still fantastic that the 2025 14th-overall pick is in the discussion at all.
It's all about gaining momentum following the bye week, and the Colts will have the best chance possible to get that by continuing to use Warren as an efficient offensive weapon.