3 Colts Who Deserve More Playing Time After Bye Week
We're just over halfway through the 2025 NFL regular season, and the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts are tied for the best record in the league.
There's not much to complain about if you're a Colts fan, but like anything else in the world, there's always room for improvement. The Colts have been explosive offensively and aggressive defensively, which makes for a dangerous team. The stars have made plays when it matters most, but a few overlooked players have done the same.
Let's take a look at three overlooked Colts players who deserve some more opportunities in the second half of the season.
1. WR Ashton Dulin
Just over a week ago, the Colts dealt second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell as a key piece in a trade deal for cornerback Sauce Gardner.
The void that Mitchell leaves behind can be filled by one man: Ashton Dulin.
Dulin hardly touches the field on offense, but his speed, effort, and blocking have earned him an increased workload. The seventh-year receiver is one of the best special teams gunners in football, but he deserves some more looks in the passing game.
When Mitchell was taken out of the lineup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Colts gave his snaps to Dulin. The veteran made the most of the opportunity, hauling in 2 passes for 55 yards on 5 targets.
He's been sneakily good as a ball carrier, tallying 3 rushes for 44 yards across the season. Shane Steichen seems to utilize his speed at specific times, but Dulin has the skillset to affect games in a greater manner to close out the regular season.
2. CB Jaylon Jones
After starting all 17 games last season, Jaylon Jones has fallen out of the defensive lineup under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Jones played 55 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first game back from injured reserve, but one game later, after the team had traded for Gardner, he saw only three defensive snaps.
With Charvarius Ward expected to return after the bye week, it'll be hard to find opportunities to give Jones the snaps he deserves. Anarumo has preferred to play Mekhi Blackmon, whom the team traded for just before the season kicked off.
Jones helped hold Steelers star receiver DK Metcalf to only 2 catches for 6 yards two weeks ago, but Anarumo still decided to keep him off the field against the Atlanta Falcons.
Nevertheless, if the Colts need a corner to step up due to injury or any other situation, Jones should be the first name called upon down the stretch.
3. DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
With DeForest Buckner set to miss at least three more games, the Colts will need their depth pieces like Adetomiwa Adebawore to step up.
Adebawore is having the best year of his three-year career, recording 1.5 sacks, 19 total tackles (2 for loss), 3 QB hits, and a fumble recovery in 10 games played.
The Colts need a defensive tackle who can get to the quarterback, and Adebawore has shown promise in collapsing the pocket with a signature swim move.
Anarumo doesn't have many other options to turn to, and that was evident in the Falcons game as Adebawore got a season-high 44 snaps. It'll be interesting to see if Adebawore can establish himself as a key piece of the starting lineup against some of the league's best offenses to close out the season.