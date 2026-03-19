Colts Re-Sign Unexpected Contributor at Cornerback After Impressive 2025
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The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to bolster their cornerback room. After signing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, they've now retained Cameron Mitchell.
Mitchell is a former fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2023. Mitchell didn't see a lot of meaningful action through his first few seasons, and the Browns decided to waive him in 2025.
Indianapolis swooped in to place Mitchell on the practice squad, and following a multitude of injuries to the cornerback position, elevated him to the active roster on October 11th, 2025.
Mitchell earned more playing time with the slew of injuries, suiting up for eight games for Indianapolis and earning one start in 2025.
Overall, Mitchell finished with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, and four pass breakups during his time with Indianapolis.
While Mitchell isn't a starting-caliber talent, he showed he's more than capable of coming in and leveling out a spot in the cornerback room should he need to get more playing time.
Per Pro Football Focus, Mitchell was above average across the board in overall defensive grade (58.4), coverage (58.4), and run defense (56.8).
These might not be glamorous grades, but they also indicate that Mitchell was never really a defensive liability.
Now, Mitchell joins an incredibly crowded cornerback room. Below are the names occupying the position for Indianapolis via OurLads.
- Sauce Gardner
- Charvarius Ward
- Mekhi Blackmon
- Johnathan Edwards
- Jaylon Jones
- Cam Taylor-Britt
- Rob Carter Jr.
- Cameron Mitchell
Mitchell played well after being picked up by Indianapolis, and it isn't farfetched to say it was the best football he's displayed through his NFL career.
However, with so many names at cornerback, especially on the back end, Mitchell will have to fight for a roster spot during minicamp and OTAs this year.
Mekhi Blackmon played effectively after Indianapolis traded to get him from the Minnesota Vikings. Johnathan Edwards was an undrafted free agent and earned starting time.
While it remains to be seen if Jaylon Jones is traded, he still has plenty of starting experience and can fill in nicely if he's needed. However, it appears that he isn't a fit for Lou Anarumo's scheme on paper.
Taylor-Britt hasn't played any snaps for Indianapolis yet, but given his direct ties to Anarumo, it's assumed that he'll earn plenty of playing time in 2026 as long as the wheels don't completely fall off during training camp.
If Mitchell can continue with the momentum he gathered during the 2025 season, there's a good chance he'll make the roster and possibly be put into the cornerback rotation.
Anarumo is a big proponent of utilizing heavy DB sets, especially in passing situations. This bodes well for Mitchell, given the multitude of names that currently sit in the cornerback room on Indy's depth chart.
The Colts might not be done just yet with signing other corners, but Mitchell's arrow looked to be heading in the right direction last year.
We'll see if Chris Ballard continues to add to the crowded cornerback room as free agency continues.
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Drake Wally is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.Follow DwallsterDrake