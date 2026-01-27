The offensive line for the Indianapolis Colts has been a strong point and a key to success for years now, and 2025 was no exception.

Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, and Braden Smith were the starting pillars that helped keep Daniel Jones upright and give Jonathan Taylor plenty of room to run.

However, injuries befell the group in the second half of the year, forcing backups to step into the starting fray. For one rookie, it was a surprisingly great performance. That youngster is Jalen Travis.

Travis filled in well as a swing tackle, mostly for Smith, during his four starts. For Dalton Wasserman at Pro Football Focus, Travis is listed as Indy's early breakout candidate for the 2026 campaign.

"As he filled in for the team’s injured starting tackles, Travis showed he could be a capable starter. In those five games, four of them at right tackle, he earned a solid 72.1 PFF overall grade while allowing just one sack.

Starting right tackle Braden Smith seems likely to depart in free agency, so Travis will have a prime opportunity to succeed Smith in that role."

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) after scoring a touchdown during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

As Wasserman mentions, Indy's long-time right tackle, Smith, is a free agent and will likely be allowed to test the market in 2026.

After Travis showed such promise filling in, the team would be wise to see what they have in the former Iowa State Cyclone.

Travis played 308 offensive snaps from each tackle position (61 left, 247 right) and looked solid getting valuable playing time.

Travis' Pro Football Focus grades speak for themselves. He logged a 71.2 in pass-pro and 72.6 in run-blocking, showcasing his versatility and efficiency.

He also allowed just 12 QB pressures and a lone sack despite being thrown into the starting lineup against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) warms up Friday, July 25, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis outplayed his fourth-round status in 2025, but he also saw limited action. However, Indianapolis has to be excited about the thought of Travis becoming a Smith replacement.

If this happens, and Travis can build off an impressive 2025 showing, it will help Indianapolis transition smoothly from Smith and keep the offensive line humming.

While Travis had moments where he looked like a rookie getting his feet wet on the NFL gridiron, overall, there's not much to complain about from his debut season.

This is a great compliment, especially considering his draft status isn't an indicator of a starter, especially not in the first year. While injuries gave him the opportunity, he made the most of it.

Perhaps Travis will have the same success as center Tanor Bortolini, who was also a fourth-round selection in 2025.

It remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Travis looked like a true starter last season, and with so much on the line for Indianapolis in 2026, the hope is that he continues what appears like an upward trajectory for the budding talent.

