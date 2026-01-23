There is plenty of promising young talent on the Indianapolis Colts' roster heading into 2026. One name that may have flown under the radar is second-year center Tanor Bortolini.

After filling in for five starts during his 2024 rookie season, Bortolini showed promise that he could be the starting center of the future for Indianapolis.

Well, after 2025, Bortolini has solidified confidence that he can be the solution at center, following a strong showing in 16 games. Zach Tantillo at Pro Football Focus agrees, calling Bortolini a 'secret superstar.'

"In his first season as the Colts’ starting center, Bortolini featured as one of the league’s best at the position.

His play helped anchor one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, as Indianapolis finished 2025 with the second-best PFF pass-blocking grade and the fourth-best PFF run-blocking grade."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gives Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) a hug before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expectations weren't necessarily too high when the Colts drafted Bortolini out of the University of Wisconsin with the 117th overall pick (fourth round).

However, after this year, it can safely be said that Bortolini has smashed any draft expectations.

Bortolini wasn't just good; he was one of the best centers in football. As Tantillo mentions, he helped anchor one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Bortolini's Pro Football Focus grades are something to behold. He finished with 82.6 overall, 66.2 pass-blocking, and 88.2 run-blocking.

Yes, there is room to improve in pass-pro, but Bortolini is just 23 years old and has even more room to grow as an offensive line leader.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

There was some concern that Indianapolis might have problems replacing former pillar, Ryan Kelly, whenever the team decided to part ways with him.

After the Minnesota Vikings signed him during 2024's free agency cycle, there was a legitimate competition that sparked between veteran Danny Pinter and Bortolini.

Given Bortolini's fourth-round tag, it made perfect sense to see if he could rise to the occasion.

Looking back, it was never close.

Bortolini ended the 2025 campaign missing one game with a concussion when the Colts faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, but otherwise will be good to go for a pivotal 2026 campaign.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) review plays on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In short, Bortolini has played so well after Kelly's impressive nine seasons with the Colts that there's been nearly no slouch in efficiency from the standpoint of the center position.

Along with guard Matt Goncalves, this pair has filled in well for Kelly and former Colts guard, Will Fries, giving the coaching staff the utmost confidence that they can solidify the middle gaps.

While right tackle Braden Smith's future with the Colts is likely over with the emergence of Jalen Travis, it gives the offensive line a chance to have serious young talent on the right side.

Pair this with Pro Bowl-level left tackle Bernhard Raimann and future Hall of Famer Quenton Nelson, and this unit has the potential to be one of the best for years ahead.

Bortolini's arrow is pointing upward in the most pleasant way, and it will be exciting to see if he can become a star player for the Colts as soon as this year when the regular season gets underway.

Recommended Articles