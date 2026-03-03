Instant Reaction to Colts Using Transition Tag on Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts and Daniel Jones couldn't work out a contract extension before Tuesday's franchise/transition tag deadline, so the team has placed Jones under the transition tag to ensure they have a chance to match any contract offer Jones may receive when he hits the open market next week, according to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The Colts are placing the transition tag on QB Daniel Jones, sources say.



The sides have been in negotiations on a multiyear contract and those talks will continue. The one-year transition tender is worth $37.833 million and gives Indianapolis the right to match any offer sheet. pic.twitter.com/FBJNIYFr75 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2026

The transition tag would cost the Colts $37.8 million, but the two sides now have a few extra months to work out a multi-year deal, so no cap hit is finalized just yet. The Colts are saving themselves about $6 million extra compared to the franchise tag, but they're also risking draft compensation.

Under the franchise tag, the Colts would receive two first-round picks as compensation if Jones accepted an offer from another team and the Colts didn't want to match. Under the transition tag, the Colts only get an opportunity to match. If they don't, Jones can leave for free, and the Colts will receive zero picks.

What This Says About Daniel Jones' Market

From the outside, it looks like the Colts are taking a gamble. There's a chance that a quarterback-needy team offers Jones upwards of $40 million, and in that scenario, the Colts could be forced to match a giant offer.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen almost have no other choice but to field Jones as their starter. If they really want to make a push at a division title, Jones is their best chance. They saw success, albeit temporary, in the first 10 games of the 2025 season. That temporary success is their best bet to save their jobs.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) leaves the field with an apparent injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It's hard to know their reasoning for applying the transition tag instead of the franchise tag, but it seems the Colts believe Jones won't attract any massive offers. If they felt that was a possibility, why wouldn't they use the franchise tag to guarantee draft compensation in the off-chance Jones agrees to an outside deal?

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Regardless, it looks like Jones will be back for Year 2 with Indianapolis. Jones started 13 games for the Colts last season, winning eight and losing five. He threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on a career-high 68% completion rate.

The Colts are hoping Jones can lead them to their first division title since 2014.

What This Means For Alec Pierce

Since each team can only use one tag, this means Alec Pierce is still set to become a free agent. Reports from ESPN's Stephen Holder indicated that the Colts and Pierce are getting closer to a deal, but nothing is set in stone.

Update on Colts free agency:



There’s been some positive movement in the past 24 hours. Talks w Alec Pierce continue and a deal today feels possible. But long way to go. This will likely go down to the franchise tag deadline today at 4 ET.



Daniel Jones’ situation also fluid. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 3, 2026

After the 2025 season ended, Pierce indicated that the Colts' decision regarding Jones would affect his own decision. Now that Jones is tagged, the Colts can focus on hammering out a long-term deal with Pierce.

Early projections had Pierce commanding $20 million or more in free agency. That number seems to have risen, as new reports suggest that Pierce's market is bigger than Jones'.

The important thing to keep in mind is that the Colts have just $33 million in available cap space. That number could fluctuate depending on other roster moves, but the majority of the team's spending will be on Jones and Pierce.

Pierce reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2025, doing so on under 50 receptions. He became the first player to accomplish that feat since 2010, when DeSean Jackson did it with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

As one of the best deep threats in the league, Pierce can fit into any team's offense. It makes sense that his market is so high, but his sample size is still so small that it would be a gamble to pay him $30 million annually.

We'll see if the Colts can get any deals done before free agency opens next Wednesday.