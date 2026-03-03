What the Colts’ Transition Tag of Daniel Jones Means for His and Alec Pierce’s Future in Indianapolis

The Colts pulled off the football version of a buzzer-beater on Tuesday afternoon, officially making their tag decision on Daniel Jones ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline to do so.

As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis is placing the transition tag on Jones for the 2026 season—which carries a $37.8 million price tag for quarterbacks.

Jones, 28, put together one of his best seasons to date in 2025, tallying career highs in passer rating (100.2) and completion percentage (68.0%) while accounting for 24 total touchdowns and leading the Colts to an 8–5 record while under center. Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short in early December due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Now, instead of hitting free agency for a second year in a row, Jones is back under team control for the time being as he and Indianapolis attempt to work out a long-term extension.

That being said, the transition tag can be tricky. Here’s what it means for him and the Colts’ other pending free agents—including wide receiver Alec Pierce—ahead of next week’s frenzy.

What does the Colts' transition tag of Daniel Jones mean for his future in Indianapolis?

Daniel Jones was tagged by the Colts on Tuesday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like the franchise tag, the NFL’s transition tag gives a player a one-year deal at a pre-slotted rate. The difference, however, is that the transition tag still allows the player to negotiate with other clubs during free agency.

Should a player be extended an offer sheet, the original team then has the right of first refusal to match said offer. Should they decline, the player then walks—and the team receives no compensation in return.

In Jones’s case, he and the Colts are reportedly in the process of trying to hash out a long-term deal. That said, the tag now allows him to negotiate with other teams as well—ultimately helping both sides gauge his true value on the open market.

How does the Colts' tagging of Daniel Jones affect wide receiver Alec Pierce?

Alec Pierce put together a career season in 2025. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The biggest domino here for Indianapolis is that locking in Jones for the aforementioned $37.8 million not only takes up a large chunk of their salary cap space for 2026, but also eliminates their ability to tag wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is now set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

Pierce is a former second-round pick who notched career highs in receptions (47) and yards (1,003) in 2025 while hauling in six touchdowns. A big-bodied, deep-threat of a pass catcher, the 25-year-old has been among the league’s leaders in yards-per-reception in each of the last two seasons. As noted by Sports Illustrated , Pierce could warrant a three-year, $75 million deal on the open market.

While the two sides could still come to an agreement on an extension, Monday’s transition tagging of Jones indicates that Pierce’s days in Indianapolis could be numbered.

