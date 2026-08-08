The linebacker position became wide open when the Indianapolis Colts opted to trade long-time veteran and former Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers.

To address this, Indianapolis signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year, $2,725,000 deal, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

They also selected CJ Allen in the second round of the NFL Draft, followed by Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round.

Despite bringing in three new linebackers, Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated believes it is worth questioning what the Colts will do with this spot on the defense.

"Rookie C.J. Allen, who was likely to play right away, has missed all but a couple of training camp practices with a hamstring issue. So right now, veteran Akeem Gaither-Davis, journeyman Austin Ajiake and rookie Bryce Boettcher are rotating through, fighting for playing time.

Ideally, over time, the draft picks, Allen and Boettcher, who have looked tough, physical and instinctive, wind up winning the starting jobs. But this remains one that still needs some time to play out."

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen wasn't able to attend the NFL Combine due to sustaining a meniscus injury that required surgery, which took a toll on his draft stock. And as Breer points out, he's hardly seen any training camp action now due to a hamstring injury.

What's likely the case here is that the Colts are playing it safe with Allen to ensure that he's 100 percent for the regular season, but the fact he's a rookie missing key practices isn't the best update.

It's worth mentioning that Allen also missed today's practice.

As for Davis-Gaither, he's coming off the best season of his NFL career with the Cardinals, producing 117 tackles, five pass breakups, and an interception.

While these are good statistics, he played his most efficient football during his days with Cincy under Anarumo.

Until further notice, Davis-Gaither figures to be the starting linebacker alongside Allen when the season starts, as long as Allen's hamstring injury isn't anything more than a slight setback.

As for Austin Ajiake and Boettcher, they've been competing well during training camp and giving Indianapolis more to consider as the season fast approaches.

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ajiake has been with Indianapolis since 2024 but hasn't accomplished much on the field. To this point, he's played 16 games and logged 32 tackles, two quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks.

The fact that the linebacker position is so wide open after the Franklin trade gives Ajiake arguably the best opportunity to earn playing time and move up the depth chart.

Lastly, there's Boettcher. The former Oregon Duck defender has solid coverage capabilities that could easily make him a factor sooner than anticipated for Indy's stop troops.

#Colts LB Bryce Boettcher on getting first-team reps:



“I don’t really know if I expected it or not. I just kind of expected that the best player who shows the best effort and plays the fastest should play. They’ve given me a good opportunity to showcase my ability so far. …” pic.twitter.com/pJTyrskITh — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 8, 2026

This will be a position to watch closely during Indy's three preseason games, which kick off next Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough against the New England Patriots.

The hope is that Davis-Gaither can seamlessly fit back into Anarumo's scheme and that Allen will be ready to hit the ground running. As for Ajiake and Boettcher, they'll likely play key rotational roles until one or both surface with more prominent responsibilities.

Indy's offense is what grabs most of the headlines, but the defense will be key to this team finally making the playoffs and achieving a potential postseason push.

The defensive line has been an area to address, but with Allen out with injury during training camp, it's opened the door for others to step in and play with the first team.

We'll see if that plays a factor during valuable preseason reps ahead of a pivotal 2026 season for Chris Ballard and Co.

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