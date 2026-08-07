News broke today that the NFL is suspending Indianapolis Colts veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

#Colts CB Cam Taylor-Britt, signed this offseason from the #Bengals, has been suspended 1 game for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. pic.twitter.com/gdNPnU87t4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2026

Taylor-Britt pleaded guilty to reckless driving without a license during two traffic stops last year. Now, the Colts will be without him for a big matchup at home against the Ravens on September 13th.

Taylor-Britt was signed by the Colts to a one-year, $1,402,500 contract after spending three seasons under Lou Anarumo with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker put together impressive campaigns in 2023 and 2024 under Anarumo's scheme.

During those 29 starts, he compiled 127 tackles, 27 pass breakups, seven picks, and two interception returns for touchdowns.

Taylor-Britt's final year with the Bengals last year only saw him in eight games due to a foot injury, which put him on Injured Reserve.

He'd conclude with 21 tackles and five pass breakups. The hope for Anarumo is that he can get back the cornerback Taylor-Britt was during his time as Cincy's defensive coordinator.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts to Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scoring a go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indy's cornerback room is stacked, but when Taylor-Britt returns, he'll undoubtedly get playing time given his experience with Anarumo.

Names like Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, Justin Walley, Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, and Jaylon Jones are currently featured on the depth chart.

While Taylor-Britt is primarily an outside corner, he's also played in the box and slot, which could give him more opportunities for playing time.

While it's never good for an NFL player to be suspended, it is encouraging that Taylor-Britt will only miss one game.

Even with Indy's cornerback position being robust, Taylor-Britt is arguably the CB3 or CB4 on the list.

Without Taylor-Britt on the field in Week 1 against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Johnathan Edwards and Mekhi Blackmon will likely see an uptick in action.

If Jones and Rob Carter Jr. end up making the roster by Week 1, they could also be featured to fill the void left behind by Taylor-Britt.

Bengas Cam Taylor-Britt reaches to take down the ball carrier during their game against the Steelers on Sunday November 16, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once Taylor-Britt returns, he'll be welcomed with open arms. Despite not having an incredible, star-studded career in the NFL up to this point, he's still a solid piece to have for any defense.

Anarumo was able to bring out the best in Taylor-Britt from 2022-2024, and that means something when we factor in Taylor-Britt's skill set as a cornerback.

They'll need his contribution, because even after a tough Week 1 matchup, they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers to follow.

It will be interesting to see which cornerbacks are used by Anarumo to step up in Week 1 when Taylor-Britt serves his suspension, and also how the former Bengal fits into this Colts defense upon his return.

Taylor-Britt has been through the wringer with his foot injury and suspension, but he'll be more than ready to return to the field in Week 2 without question.

It wouldn't surprise me if Taylor-Britt has a resurgent season under the same coordinator who helped him produce great 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Before any of that happens, he'll have to watch from the sidelines for Indy's home opener.

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