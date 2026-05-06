One Massive Question Surrounds Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr.

Anthony Richardson Sr. has had a disastrous three-year tenure as a QB with the Indianapolis Colts. In this tough situation to stomach, both sides must take blame.

Now, Richardson sits on the trade block after Indy granted him a request to seek a new destination in late February of this year.

With Richardson looking for a new NFL destination, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan asks the critical question that looms for the Colts: Will Anthony Richardson be traded?

"With Daniel Jones now entrenched as the Colts' starter and inking a two-year, $88 million extension this offseason, the future for Richardson in Indy is nonexistent.

The former first-round pick has requested a trade, and the Colts granted him permission to speak with other clubs regarding the possibility of acquiring him.

Despite that, no deal has come to fruition at this point."

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before the match against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Sullivan's question is definitely fair, the answer is essentially floating out there already, especially considering the Green Bay Packers just signed Tyrod Taylor as Jordan Love's backup.

The Packers were really the last logical fit for a trade to get Richardson out of Indianapolis. The other teams that made sense were the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams.

However, all of those destinations have full quarterback rooms and no place for Richardson at this point.

Richardson has had interest in learning from the likes of McVay/Shanahan/LaFleur in new system. With Packers signing Tyrod Taylor today, all three of those coaches now have viable QB2 options. https://t.co/zkdELtHvMm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2026

With Richardson reporting to voluntary offseason workouts this week, the writing is on the wall for him to remain with the Colts to close out his rookie contract. This came after Indianapolis elected to turn down his fifth-year option.

This isn't the ideal situation for Richardson or Indianapolis.

The Colts want to get something out of their former fourth-overall investment after nothing but underwhelming performances, injuries, and drama has followed Richardson in the Circle City.

As for Richardson, he and his agent, Deiric Jackson, feel that a change of scenery is exactly what the dynamic signal-caller needs for his NFL career to mean something.

While it isn't the outcome either side wanted, there are silver linings here that deserve to be brought to light, mostly for Richardson.

Daniel Jones is the undisputed starter, but the backup position could be up for grabs in 2026. Yes, Riley Leonard was impressive in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, but he wasn't mistake-free.

Leonard nearly won that game for the Colts on the road, but still coughed up two fumbles, barely completed over 60 percent of his passes, and threw an awful interception that helped cost the Colts the game.

Leonard has promise as an insurance policy, but if Richardson can improve in modest ways with his fundamentals and understanding of NFL defenses, he has far more capability to win the backup role than the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish leader.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, it's all about 'if' with Richardson, and he has an immense amount to prove to become Indy's next QB2.

The trade market for Richardson has all but dried up, and that points to him staying with Indianapolis in 2026.

The odds are wildly slim, but he has an opportunity to beat out Leonard and backup Jones. Given Jones' awful injury history and Achilles tear in 2025, it would put Richardson one play away from being the starter again.

It will be very interesting to see what happens with the former Florida Gator this year as Indianapolis prepares for the rookie minicamp this Friday.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter