One Surprise Player Turning Heads at Colts Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts seemingly did nothing to address Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure as they banked on a hopeful continued emergence by fifth-year wide receiver Alec Pierce after paying him big bucks earlier this offseason.

However, despite an uninspired first two days of training camp that suggested the Colts' wide receiver room will simply not cut it for the upcoming regular season, their lone free agent addition, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, emerged as a viable option in the back half of the week.

The Colts desperately need their wide receiver room to prove that it has legitimate options outside of just Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, and Westbrook-Ikhine has slowly but surely suggested that he could be a decent Michael Pittman Jr. replacement -- not as a top target getter, but as the big-body, reliable option that Pittman Jr. proved to be during his time in Indianapolis.

Follow along as I break down the veteran wideout's quiet yet impressive first week that has in turn established a newfound outlook.

NWI's Standout Performance in Week One

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (12) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As alluded to, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was hardly seen throughout the Colts' first two practices, but his next two showings resulted in a head-turning emergence of sorts.

It's too early to tell, and the beginning of padded practices next week will give us an even better idea, but so far, Westbrook-Ikhine has flashed in intriguing fashion.

The veteran wideout caught every target that came his way in the back half of the team's first week of training camp practices, with two suggesting that I may have been overreacting when I claimed that Colts' depth in their wide receiver room had nothing to show far outside of longtime special teams demon Ashton Dulin.

On Friday, the Colts' third practice of the preseason, Westbrook-Ikhine hauled in an underthrown jump ball by Daniel Jones that looked like the Michael Pittman Jr. we'd been used to. This came after multiple strong receptions throughout the day, and he broke down the play in question.

“Just running my route," Westbrook-Ikine explained. "I knew I wasn't the primary look, but just ran the route to win it. Necessarily didn't like kill him on the release or anything, but saw that DJ (Daniel Jones) gave me a chance, so just try to establish that trust and come down with the play.”

He then had another contested grab to conclude the team's first week of training camp, and this stacking of days makes it difficult to not be excited about his potential contributions for the upcoming season.

Westbrook-Ikine's Outlook

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (12) walks up the field Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin has only continued to prove himself as a reliable option no matter what role he thrust into, it's the veteran free agent signee who has emerged in recent practices.

Westbrook-Ikhine is not yet to definitive winner of the Colts' WR3 role, but his recent stretch suggests that he's a serious contender for the opening in question.

The veteran wideout became a full-time starter in Tennessee and peaked in 2024 with nine touchdown receptions, and he's slowly but surely channeling that potential impact in recent practices. Westbrook-Ikhine has been viewed as a legitimate red zone threat since he signed with the Colts back in the spring, but he's quickly become an option to earn back his role as a starting NFL wide receiver.

The Colts have said they're in the market for a free agent wide receiver, and they still should be even though they're prepared to embrace a committee approach at WR3, but Westbrook-Ikhine's recent emergence is still important as their room remains desperate for viable depth at the position.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter