Most Important Colts Training Camp Battles to Keep an Eye Out For

The Indianapolis Colts have a ton of talent scattered throughout their roster ahead of the 2026 season, yet at the same time, too much of it remains unproven.

With their final training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, IN kicking off midway through this week, I'm taking the opportunity to cover each of the Colts' position battles that will ultimately determine their ceiling for the upcoming season.

From pivotal starting jobs to underrated rotational roles, this will be an all-encompassing list of the Colts' most important battles to monitor throughout training camp.

Without further ado, follow along as we break down the top competitions in question as the long-awaited preseason arrives in just a few days on Wednesday, July 29.

Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) practices during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The battle between veteran Arden Key and second-year defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau will likely warrant the most eyeballs throughout camp.

The starting spot opposite Laiatu Latu is arguably as important as Latu's expected emergence as a top-tier edge defender, so finding confidence in this role will be of the utmost importance.

Key has proved to be a viable starter over the past few seasons in Tennessee, where he totaled 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 4 forced fumbles in 33 starts.

On the other hand, Tuimoloau has been pinned as the future Kwity Paye replacement since he was drafted in the second round (45th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft and is being counted on to take a big leap in his second season despite only flashing in 13 games played as a rookie.

The Colts have been considered likely suitors for a preseason veteran addition since they added Key, Michael Clemons, and drafted Day 3 (rounds 4-7) projects in George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry, so perhaps an uninspired showing from Key and Tuimoloau will result in such.

Linebacker (LB2)

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts overhauled their linebacker room from a season ago, which featured veterans Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt.

To kick off this new-look room, the Colts signed veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither to a modest one-year deal earlier this offseason, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo from their days together with the Cincinnati Bengals (2020-25).

They then doubled up at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia's CJ Allen with their first selection in the second round (53rd overall) and Oregon's Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round (135th overall)

Allen is set to be the defense's newest green dot as a rookie, which takes care of Franklin's past duties, but the starting spot alongside him remains up for grabs.

Davis-Gaither is the projected starter in question, thanks to his familiarity within Lou Anarumo's defense and his recent experience as a full-time starter for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.

However, don't count Boettcher out just yet. The Colts were very high on what he offers as a first-year player, so there's a chance that a strong showing in training camp could give him the edge.

Even if Davis-Gaither earns the starting role, Boettcher is expected to be the team's sub-package linebacker for coverage purposes, a role that Anarumo will utilize at a solid rate.

Wide Receiver (WR3)

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts secured their WR1 of the future when they signed homegrown wideout Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million ($60 million guaranteed) deal earlier this offseason, but it came with a price outside of just money.

To make this deal happen, the Colts essentially had to choose between Pierce and their longtime starter of the 2020s, Michael Pittman Jr.

Given that they chose the former, 100+ targets are now up for grabs. Even though the pass-catching trio of wide receivers Alec Pierce and Josh Downs and second-year tight end Tyler Warren will see a good portion of those targets come their way in their now-increased roles, the third receiver role will need a viable option to help pick up the slack.

Entering training camp, longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin remains in pole position for the opening in question, but recent veteran signee Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is set to give him a run for his money.

Like defensive end, the Colts could end up adding a veteran once teams' receiver rooms iron themselves out in training camp, whether that's performance-based or out of pure necessity, so don't be surprised if neither Dulin or Westbrook-Ikhine end up being the starter come Week 1.

The Colts are prepared to embrace a committee approach for their undetermined WR3 role, but a huge showing is needed if they want to roll into the regular season without adding to the room.

Placekicker

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) is seen during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The kicking competition between veterans Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe is set to be a lively affair throughout training camp.

This is the biggest decision to make out of all the included position battles, and that's due to the 'loser' of said competition likely becoming an opposing team's starter once it's settled.

Unlike most summer kicking competitions, this one features two viable starting options, so instead of the backup being relegated to practice squad duties, it's almost inevitable that another team scoops them up on waivers.

Starting RG/Right Side of OL

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive players, including quarterback Philip Rivers (17), offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75), guard Matt Goncalves (71), and Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) huddle during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right side of the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line is projected to be Matt Goncalves at right guard and Jalen Travis at right tackle, but rookie guard Jalen Farmer presents an intriguing year-one profile that could net him a starting role.

It's unlikely, especially because Farmer's primary position at right guard saw Goncalves come into his own as a first-year player at the position, but don't count out the rookie just yet.

OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. fought tooth and nail for the Colts to draft Farmer, and given his recent resume as a developer of draft-and-stash prospects, we could see Indianapolis' fourth-round draft selection start sooner than expected.

Goncalves moved from tackle to guard in 2025 to fill the void that Will Fries left in the corresponding offseason, and his 16 starts proved that he can indeed be a viable starting guard in the NFL.

Meanwhile, second-year tackle Jalen Travis flashed in five games of relief at right tackle for longtime starter Braden Smith, and this brief stretch showcased impressive pass-blocking chops, especially for a rookie and for someone of his stature (6'8", 340 lbs).

Although Goncalves has 24 starts of experience in two seasons on his side, it's likely his position that Farmer is gunning for in year one. Farmer exclusively played at right guard in college, and even though Goncalves has made an effort to make guard his primary position at the professional level, we can't count the rookie out just yet.

Strong Safety

Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) drops back during a drill Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts are expecting their third-round (79th overall) draft selection, A.J. Haulcy, to slide in and become their starting strong safety as a rookie, but he'll still have to earn it in training camp.

Indianapolis is welcoming back 2025 seventh-round safety hybrid Hunter Wohler after he sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury late in preseason, and their offseason additions of veterans Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens are expected to round out the safety room.

The Colts were very high on Wohler despite him going in the last round of the draft, and he quickly proved them right after a strong training camp showing as a rookie. Wohler was set to play a major role as a first-year player, likely as the team's third safety as a sub-package defender.

Thomas and Wohler are expected to provide strong competition with A.J. Haulcy for the opening at strong safety, but it's the rookie who the Colts are betting on to win the starting job.

Backup Quarterback

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) look on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts have pivoted from 2023 first-round (4th overall) pick Anthony Richardson Sr. and are set to roll with the starter/backup tandem of Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard for the foreseeable future.

However, after a strong spring showing after trade talks failed to materialize, Richardson is vying for the Colts' QB2 role, and head coach Shane Steichen said that the battle is 'neck and neck,' the last time he spoke to the media before the team broke for the summer.

It's more than likely that whatever Richardson does in training camp will be a glorified audition for opposing teams across the league, with a continued strong performance landing him a job elsewhere, but there's a chance he impresses Steichen and Co. enough to keep him around.

The reason it's so unlikely that he remains with the Colts even after a promising camp is that Richardson's $10.8 million cap hit would be a tough pill to swallow. Once his roster bonus is paid out in August, a team would only take on a $5.385 million cap hit if they traded for him.

The Colts will be paying for half of his salary no matter what, so they could be alright with dishing out the remaining half if they wanted him around for 2026, but parting ways does feel like what's best for both parties at this point in time.

Backup RB

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor has been the Colts' workhorse for most of his career, but especially as of late.

Taylor has had strong complementary pieces in the room over the years, such as Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and most recently Zack Moss, but the Colts have since struggled to find him a viable runningmate.

Second-year back DJ Giddens and 2026 seventh-rounder Seth McGowan are the two vying for the opening directly behind Taylor, but it'll take a big training camp from either side to prove that veteran help via free agency isn't necessary ahead of Week 1.

The Colts are hoping to decrease Taylor's workload in 2026 in an attempt to keep him fresh, so his immediate backup needs to prove himself as a worthy option to get that done.

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