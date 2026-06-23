Predicting 3 Colts Veterans Who Won't Be On The Roster By Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts have numerous position battles to iron out once the team reports for training camp on July 28, which means difficult decisions will need to be made once the deadline for the initial 53-man roster arrives.

The Colts are deepest are at a few positions throughout the roster as we approach training camp, and those will likely feature the hardest cuts once it's all said and done.

I'm going to use this opportunity to predict three seasoned Colts veterans who won't be on that aforementioned initial 53-man roster. Instead of choosing three veteran minimum players who are likely future practice squad members, this prediction will feature three cuts who will undoubtedly get picked up on the waiver wire following their hypothetical release(s).

Without further ado, let's break down the three predicted cuts in question.

Jaylon Jones

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) stands on the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This is somewhat of a bold prediction. Jaylon Jones has proved to be a viable NFL cornerback since he was drafted in the seventh round by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft, and has started 29 games during his three seasons in the league.

However, the case against Jones is strictly scheme-related. During his first year under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Jones struggled to find playing time while 2025 UDFA Johnathan Edwards was ahead of him on the depth chart. It certainly didn't help that Jones began 2025 with a nagging hamstring injury that ultimately put him on short-term IR, but even after he returned, it was Edwards whom Anarumo favored.

The reason this prediction is even more of a bold one outside of Jones being a capable player, is because the player I'm predicting to earn the final cornerback spot, Cam Taylor-Britt, has yet to practice as he returns from a season-ending Lisfranc injury.

Taylor-Britt started 38 games during his first three seasons in Cincinnati, all of which were under Lou Anarumo. In the end, I'm guessing Anarumo chooses familiarity for his last active cornerback spot.

After a strong spring showing from Johnathan Edwards, it's looking more and more like the winner of training camp between Jones and Cam Taylor-Britt will ultimately decide who earns the last initial roster spot to round out the cornerback room.

Spencer Shrader

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) is helped off the field after a collision Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shrader was viewed as the Colts' starting kicker of the future after he began the 2025 season on a hot streak, going 13-14 with a long of 52 yards on field goal attempts in five games. But after he tore his ACL on an extra point attempt (which he made) against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, his future in Indianapolis became unclear.

The Colts' 2024 undrafted free agent's job wouldn't have been in limbo had Blake Grupe not come in and provided a steady hand (leg) like he did at the end of 2025. Grupe had been the New Orleans Saints' primary placekicker since 2023, but was cut after struggling through 11 games in the 2025 regular season.

Grupe was brought in to provide extra point consistency for the Colts down the stretch last season after a brief reunion with Michael Badgley quickly proved to be the wrong decision. While he did just that by going 10-10 on extra points in his five games with the Colts, he also showed a promising rebound on field goal attempts as he went 11-11, including 4-4 on 50+ yard attempts.

Ultimately, I'm predicting that Shrader's return from a major injury, coupled with Grupe's continued resurgence, is what results in Grupe becoming the team's primary placekicker moving forward.

Anthony Richardson Sr.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' former first-round pick has been as up and down as his prospect profile was when he was entering the league in 2023, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to chase his dream of being an NFL starting quarterback.

The Colts agreed to allow Anthony Richardson Sr. to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but after nothing materialized throughout the NFL Draft process, he has since returned to the team.

Richardson's infamous season-ending injury to his orbital bone in Week 6 of last year essentially ended the experiment in Indianapolis once and for all, but his determination and newfound professionalism to rebound will likely find him a new home sooner rather than later.

The fourth-year quarterback must stay healthy and stack strong performances throughout training camp and the preseason slate of games to increase his chances of finding a trade suitor, and that's exactly what I'm predicting.

Even though Richardson currently sports the Colts' eighth-highest cap hit for 2026, I don't see them outright cutting him due to the uncertainty of starting quarterback Daniel Jones' return to form. So instead, I'm predicting that Richardson will perform well enough throughout the end of summer to find a trade suitor, especially since there will inevitably be an injury to an opposing team's quarterback room across the league before the regular season arrives.

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