Biggest Takeaways From Day 7 of Colts Training Camp: Night Practice Brings Fireworks

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts just wrapped up their night practice with some celebratory fireworks.

Colts Owner/CEO Carlie-Irsay Gordon kicked off the Colts' annual night practice by welcoming back freshly extended star running back Jonathan Taylor. Both showed their appreciation for the fans before Taylor, on behalf of the ownership trio of Irsay-Gordon, Kalen Jackson, and Casey Foyt, treated the fans in attendance to a free round of beers.

From then on, there were fireworks throughout. Some were awe-inspiring, while others blew up in the igniter's face, but the evening's literal fireworks show served as the perfect metaphorical nightcap for the Colts' seventh training camp practice.

With that being said, follow along as I break down what stood out most from the Colts' final night practice at Grand Park in Westfield, IN.

Who Needs an Achilles Anyway?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws the ball Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As we've said throughout training camp thus far, starting quarterback Daniel Jones looks as if he never tore his Achilles tendon late last season.

The Colts' offensive leader continues to shine as he works back from his major season-ending injury, and tonight's practice served as the latest installment of his necessary return to form.

Jones's ball placement and command of the offense have only intensified with each practice, and Thursday night was another step in the right direction.

Not only was Jones impressively accurate throughout the evening, going an unofficial 20-for-25 for multiple touchdowns through the air during a handful of 11-on-11 sessions, but he also continued to showcase his unforeseen mobility.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones just led a picture-perfect scoring drive from his own 40 in two plays, throwing Sauce Gardner’s way each time.



First, a zone-beater up the sideline to Tyler Warren (Haulcy also in coverage) and then a beautiful wheel to Ulysses Bentley for 6 (Boettcher). — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) August 7, 2026

The biggest concern about Jones's aforementioned return to form is that he'd lose his mobility. This was an underrated aspect that allowed him to emerge as a legitimate threat at quarterback in head coach Shane Steichen's offense, and so far, he appears to have gotten his swagger back.

"He's on fire right now," Steichen said about Jones's play thus far. "It's awesome to see."

Thursday night saw Jones tuck and run for big gains on multiple occasions. He wasn't just netting several yards off to the sideline; he was scampering up the middle of the field and outrunning top athletes like Laiatu Latu and Cam Bynum.

Jones has impressed in each practice during training camp, with his high level of play suggesting that he can indeed channel his early-season self from 2025 and return to form as if nothing happened.

"He’s doing a tremendous job. The biggest thing, we want to keep him healthy. That’s the biggest thing. We want to keep him healthy all season because we saw what he did last year and we think we can recreate that if he’s healthy out there. I’ve got a lot of confidence in these players, a lot of faith in our guys to make plays. So, I’m excited to about that going forward," head coach Shane Steichen said after practice about the goal for Daniel Jones moving forward.

Colts' Top Rookie Sidelined

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie linebacker CJ Allen was kept out of the Colts' night practice with a hamstring designation.

Allen had already missed the Colts' first two practices of the preseason as he worked back from a recently tweaked calf injury, but now finds himself back on the injury report after logging four consecutive practices.

Head coach Shane Steichen revealed after practice on Thursday that there is no current timetable for his return to the gridiron.

Allen's initial return featured a promising young player, but with each injury that gets tallied up before his regular-season debut, concern mounts.

QB Battle Stagnates

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) look on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts' backup quarterback battle has been one to keep an eye on since fourth-year quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to the mix earlier this summer.

Richardson and second-year quarterback Riley Leonard had a back-and-forth spring, but for good reasons. Each was playing inspired and had an encouraging grasp on the offense, but ever since training camp kicked off in late July, the two have struggled to find any sort of consistency.

The guy that’s going to be most consistent is going to win that job. Those guys are battling. It’s back and forth right now. Obviously we will grade the tape, go through it and get better every day," Shane Steichen said about the QB2 battle through a week's worth of practice.

“I think there’s been flashes, but yeah there’s got to be work done for sure.”

Both Richardson and Leonard are performing as if neither wants to earn the role as Daniel Jones's primary backup, as opposed to playing like their job is on the line.

Richardson ran with the second-team offense during the Colts' two-hour intrasquad scrimmage, while Leonard was stuck with the third unit. Neither shined whatsoever, with multiple errant throws and post-snap mishaps suggesting that each has tons of work to do before the regular season arrives.

Their position battle is still neck-and-neck like it was entering camp, but now there's less to write home about. One of them will need to find a groove if they want to separate as the no-doubt option moving forward.

Other Notes:

Kicking Competition: Blake Grupe missed his first official field goal attempt since joining the Colts late last season, while Spencer Shrader continues to struggle to find a groove. Grupe missed two field goals (53 and 61 yards), whereas Shrader missed three (41, 53, and 61) on 10 attempts. Another day in favor of Grupe.

WR3 Battle: Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine may not inspire folks as legitimate starting options, but they've put on a lively battle during training camp. Both had numerous impressive receptions and a touchdown apiece on Thursday, and each has quickly earned the trust of starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Roster Bubble: Fourth-year cornerback Jaylon Jones remains in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's doghouse. Jones was once again relegated to the fourth-team developmental squad on Thursday and stays on the outside looking in.

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