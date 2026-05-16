The Indianapolis Colts' success for the 2026 season may depend on whether quarterback Daniel Jones can stay healthy.

Last year, Jones went down with a critical Achilles injury, which took away his promising Colts debut. Now, it's all about whether or not Jones will be ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, what if he isn't ready to suit up for Indy's home opener? That means, likely, that Riley Leonard would step into the fray.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) under center against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Leonard earned two games of action last year. First, after Jones fell to his season-ending injury in Week 14 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After stepping in for Jones, Leonard finished with 18/29 completions for 145 passing yards and a pick. He also rushed for five yards and a score on the ground.

However, the most impressive feat Leonard accomplished was to end the season against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Leonard defied detractors against the NFL's most prolific defense. Initially, I was under the impression that this would be a disastrous outcome.

Not because Leonard isn't talented, but because he was starting his first NFL game against such a vicious opponent.

Instead, Leonard nearly won the game with 21/34 completions for 270 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air.

He paired that with 21 rushing yards on three attempts for another score with his feet, totaling three all-purpose touchdowns.

While he did throw an interception and lose two fumbles, he still greatly outperformed expectations in this one.

This game likely gave Indianapolis the confidence that he could be the insurance policy to Jones.

Riley Leonard got his shot in the NFL and absolutely showed out 🔥



Can’t wait to see more of Riley in the NFL ☘️



🎥 rlglazer pic.twitter.com/v1pWiztjy1 — Biased Notre Dame Fan (@CFBGuy999) May 15, 2026

If Anthony Richardson Sr. stays on the Colts' roster, and all signs indicate he will, then Leonard will battle him to backup Jones.

While Richardson may possess more weapons as a field general, it's hard to imagine that the more polished Leonard doesn't win that competition to be the next insurance policy.

If Jones isn't ready to kick off the regular season, then Leonard will have to take the offensive reins against a big-time opponent like the Ravens.

Baltimore parted ways with legendary coach John Harbaugh this year. They filled that huge vacancy with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

While Minter will be in his first year as head coach, this Baltimore defense is stacked top to bottom with relentless talent.

Leonard would face off against the likes of Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Trey Hendrickson, and Malaki Starks.

Leonard may have limited experience, but against arguably a better defense, it's still a massive challenge for the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB.

The good news for Leonard is that he has a great offense around him.

Indy has a great offensive line, a superstar running back in Jonathan Taylor, and talented pass-catchers like Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren.

Indianapolis still needs another proven wide receiver, but that vacancy could also be filled by 2026 seventh-rounder Deion Burks.

Leonard would likely struggle at times against the Ravens, but what we saw against the Texans in Week 18 of the 2025 season showed that he can step up against very talented defenses.

The hope is that Jones is ready for Week 1, but the Colts can rest easy knowing they've got a bright backup quarterback in Leonard.

If he has to start, it will be intriguing to see if he can answer the bell to help Indianapolis start the season off right.

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