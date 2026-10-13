The Indianapolis Colts needed an impactful draft class to help elevate their roster ahead of a 2026 season with plenty riding on it. But so far, the returns have been minimal.

In Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated’s recent rankings of all the NFL rookie classes through five weeks, Indianapolis ranked 29th out of 32 teams, receiving a “D” grade, the result of a change in strategy.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard altered his approach to the draft this time around. Instead of taking elite athletes with promising developmental traits and hoping the coaching staff can polish them out, Ballard went for older, more experienced players instead.

The initial indications from the rookie class were good. There were plenty of flashes in preseason and all eight draft picks made the roster, further reinforcing the belief that these rookies could make an instant impact.

Instead, the results so far have been underwhelming. Let’s take a look at each player selected and work out why things haven’t gone to plan so far.

CJ Allen

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts drafted CJ Allen 53rd overall with the goal of making him the heart of their defense at MIKE linebacker.

Allen differed from some of Chris Ballard's previous linebacker selections in that he wasn't an elite athlete, instead relying on his instincts and football IQ to make plays. He also arrived in Indianapolis with plenty of experience, having appeared in 38 games during his career at Georgia.

The vision of Allen becoming the man in the middle didn't last long, however. The rookie dealt with multiple injuries during training camp that kept him sidelined for much of the summer. Indianapolis subsequently leaned more heavily on veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither, leaving Allen with a difficult path to playing time.

Through five games, Allen has appeared in just three, logging only 35 total snaps. Melo noted that the Colts haven't trusted Allen to play WILL linebacker, and his limited involvement reflects the challenges he's faced earning a role in the defense.

Allen's situation illustrates one of the concerns surrounding Indianapolis' draft class. The Colts targeted experienced prospects with the expectation that they could contribute immediately, yet they've hardly let their second-round pick see the field. His training camp injuries provide important context, but until he earns a larger role and shows what he can do with it, the Colts will struggle to realize the immediate return they envisioned when they drafted him.

AJ Haulcy

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts selected A.J. Haulcy 78th overall in the third round, hoping to add an experienced, physical presence to their secondary who could contribute early in his NFL career.

Haulcy came to Indianapolis after a productive season at LSU, where he earned First-Team All-SEC honors after recording 88 tackles and three interceptions in 2025. His experience across three college programs, combined with his ability to make plays against the run and in coverage, gave the Colts reason to believe he could compete for a significant role immediately.

Unlike Allen, Haulcy hasn't had to wait for an opportunity. The rookie has played in all five games, recording 21 combined tackles and two pass breakups. However, his involvement hasn't consistently translated into the kind of dependable play the Colts need from their secondary.

Melo specifically pointed to Haulcy's struggles in coverage, citing a 37.4 PFF coverage grade through the first four weeks. While the rookie has shown an ability to contribute as a tackler, his early coverage performance has been a concern, particularly for a defense counting on him to handle significant responsibilities in the back end.

The Colts have given their third-round pick an opportunity to establish himself, but the early returns have left plenty of room for improvement. Indianapolis drafted Haulcy with the expectation that his experience would help him adjust quickly to the NFL. If he's going to justify that investment, he must become more reliable in coverage and turn his substantial playing time into more consistent production.

Jalen Farmer

The Colts selected Jalen Farmer 113th overall in the fourth round, hoping to add depth and a potential long-term starter to their interior offensive line. Farmer started 24 games at right guard during his final two seasons at Kentucky, continuing the trend of adding experienced prospects who could eventually compete for a starting role.

However, Farmer has yet to establish himself in the Colts' offensive line rotation. Cracking the starting lineup as a rookie was always a long shot for Farmer, as Indianapolis has one of the best starting offensive lines in football. Through five games, Farmer has played just three offensive snaps, with most of his involvement coming on special teams.

While his limited opportunities make it difficult to evaluate his development, his lack of involvement is another example of a rookie class that has yet to provide the immediate contributions Indianapolis envisioned.

Bryce Boettcher

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) walks up the field Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts selected Bryce Boettcher 135th overall in the fourth round, adding another experienced linebacker to a position group they wanted to strengthen. Boettcher arrived from Oregon after recording 136 tackles in his final collegiate season, bringing the production and experience Indianapolis hoped would translate to the NFL.

Unlike fellow rookie CJ Allen, Boettcher has found a way onto the field. He has appeared in all five games, recording 20 tackles while earning a larger role on defense.

Boettcher has at least received opportunities to contribute, but the Colts need more consistency from their fourth-round pick if he's to be a part of the future. With Indianapolis still searching for answers at linebacker, if Boettcher is going to establish himself as a dependable part of the defense, he must maintain consistency for the remainder of the year.

George Gumbs Jr.

The Colts selected George Gumbs Jr. 156th overall in the fifth round, betting on his athletic traits and long-term potential as a pass rusher. In other words, Gumbs was the most Ballard-esque pick of the class. Gumbs recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his final season at Florida, but his limited starting experience made him more of a developmental prospect than a ready-made contributor.

Through five games, Gumbs has played just 11 defensive snaps, recording two tackles in his NFL debut against Pittsburgh. His limited role isn't particularly surprising given his draft position and developmental profile, but it reinforces the challenge facing Indianapolis' rookie class. The Colts targeted experienced prospects to help immediately, yet Gumbs remains a long-term project who hasn't contributed much so far.

Caden Curry

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Caden Curry (55) celebrates a recovered fumble Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts selected Caden Curry 214th overall in the sixth round, adding another defensive end with experience at a major college program. Curry finished his Ohio State career with 12.5 sacks, showing the pass-rushing ability that made him an intriguing late-round addition.

Curry made a strong impression during the preseason, but that impact hasn't carried over to the regular season. Through five games, Curry has played just 43 defensive snaps with no sacks, though he has contributed regularly on special teams.

With Arden Key now on injured reserve, Curry has an opportunity to earn a larger role. The Colts need to see whether his preseason flashes can translate into more consistent production when given the chance. If there's something to build on there, Curry could be a piece the Cols chose to build around going forward.

Seth McGowan

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) warms up before the game against then Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts selected Seth McGowan 237th overall in the seventh round, adding an experienced running back to a backfield led by Jonathan Taylor. McGowan rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season at Kentucky, giving Indianapolis another option behind its star running back.

Through five games, McGowan has arguably been the most effective rookie in the class. He's recorded 61 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards while contributing on kickoff returns. While his role remains limited, he's found ways to maximize opportunities when they come.

That is a modest return for a draft class expected to provide immediate help. McGowan has done enough to establish himself as a useful backup, but the fact that a seventh-round running back is the class's biggest bright spot speaks to how little the other rookies have contributed. For a team that prioritized experienced prospects to help right the ship, Indianapolis needs more from the rest of its draft class.

Deion Burks

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts selected Deion Burks with the final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, adding a speedy receiver with developmental upside. Burks ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, offering Indianapolis an intriguing long-term option despite his status as a late-round prospect.

Burks entered the season expected to sit near the bottom of the receiver depth chart, making an immediate impact unlikely. Injuries have opened the door for some playing time, but he has recorded just one catch for six yards and two carries for 14 yards through five games.

It's too early to draw any sort of conclusions about Burks, whose role was always expected to be limited as a rookie. Still, his lack of production adds to a broader concern with Indianapolis' draft class. Even when keeping draft position in mind, the Colts have received little immediate contribution from their eight selections.

Ultimately, it's still too early to make a final judgment on the Colts' 2026 draft class. Several rookies have dealt with injuries or limited opportunities, while others are still adjusting to the NFL. However, through five games, the group has done little to justify the immediate-impact approach Ballard took in April.

Melo's No. 29 ranking reflects those early returns. The Colts entered the draft hoping to find experienced players who could help the team compete immediately, but most of their selections have yet to establish meaningful roles. When the best player thus far has been the backup running back, that's not a good sign.

There's still time for things to change. Guys like Curry and Gumbs will get some chances amid the injury issues at defensive end. Allen should play more consistently as the season moves along.

For now, though, the early returns suggest Chris Ballard's latest draft has a lot of catching up to do.