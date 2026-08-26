Shane Steichen Reveals Colts’ Plan for Preseason Finale vs. Lions

The Indianapolis Colts are finally going to give most of their starters some preseason action.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday that the majority of Indianapolis’ healthy starters will play roughly eight to 12 snaps against the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor will be the two major exceptions.

But with the starters getting their first real game action of the preseason, the biggest storyline may still be the battle directly behind Jones.

Anthony Richardson Gets the Start

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Richardson Sr. will start against Detroit and play the first quarter, while Riley Leonard will take over for the second.

Steichen made it clear that starting Richardson does not mean a decision has been made at QB2, but it is difficult to ignore the opportunity Richardson is getting.

Richardson has been the better of the two quarterbacks through the first two preseason games. He completed 11-of-14 passes for 145 yards against New England while adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown, then struggled alongside the rest of Indianapolis’ reserves against Atlanta, finishing 3-of-9 for 24 yards.

Leonard has yet to find consistency, completing 10-of-21 passes for 89 yards with an interception against New England before going 7-of-14 for 62 yards against Atlanta.

This is the final preseason game, and Richardson will now get his chance to operate with several members of the starting offense. If he plays well Saturday, it would be difficult to see Indianapolis giving the backup job to anyone else.

Colts Starters Will Finally See the Field

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Jones and Taylor, Steichen plans to get his starters approximately a series or two before turning things over to the reserves.

That should give players like Keenan Allen, Josh Downs and the starting offensive line a brief opportunity to get legitimate game reps together before Week 1 without exposing them for an unnecessary amount of time.

Tyler Warren could be another exception. The second-year tight end is dealing with a groin injury, and Steichen said Indianapolis will be smart with him as the team prepares for the regular season.

Alec Pierce also remained on Active/PUP entering the week as he continues working back from offseason ankle/heel surgery.

Defensively, the same plan applies. Indianapolis is expected to give its healthy starters a short tune-up after sitting the vast majority of them through the first two preseason games.

Saturday Could Decide the QB2 Battle

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steichen has not named a winner between Richardson and Leonard and called this a “big week” for both quarterbacks.

Still, Richardson appears to have the biggest opportunity Saturday.

The former No. 4 overall pick has starting experience, is entering his fourth season in Steichen’s offense and still possesses the athletic ability that made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Leonard will have his chance in the second quarter, but Richardson getting the start alongside several first-team players feels significant.

Nothing has officially been decided yet.

But if Richardson puts together another strong performance against Detroit, he may make the decision for them.

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