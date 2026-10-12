Six Most Revealing Quotes After Colts’ Disappointing Loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts had opportunities to leave Pittsburgh with a win on Sunday. Instead, they left with a 34-22 loss to the Steelers and a list of issues that need to be addressed heading into Week 6.

Indianapolis moved the ball between the 20-yard lines but struggled to turn those drives into touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense gave up two explosive touchdowns while tackling problems persisted.

After the game, head coach Shane Steichen, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor offered insight into what went wrong and what the Colts need to improve. Here are six of the most important quotes from Indianapolis' Week 5 loss and what they reveal about the team moving forward.

Steichen Sounds Off on Red-Zone Woes

The Colts' red zone struggles were arguably the difference maker between a win and a loss. Indianapolis scored a touchdown on only one of its three trips inside Pittsburgh's 20-yard line, settling for field goals on two other possessions. Those missed opportunities proved costly in a 34-22 loss.

Following the game, head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that the Colts needed to improve in those situations, including in the way he managed the offense.

“We’ve to do a better job. I’ve got to do a better job of calling plays. We’ve got to do a better job of executing. Credit Pittsburgh in those situations, but we've got to do a better job overall and get it cleaned up so we can score touchdowns down there.”

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen reacts in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steichen's willingness to include his own playcalling in the problem is notable. The Colts had entered Week 5 with one of the league's more productive red-zone offenses, converting 75% of their trips into touchdowns through the first four weeks. Against Pittsburgh, however, they failed to finish drives even when they had opportunities from close range.

The coach did not place the blame solely on execution or the Steelers' defense. By acknowledging his own role, Steichen made clear that the solution must involve both better decisions from the sideline and better execution on the field, not one or the other.

The red zone offense will be an area to watch in Week 6. The Colts don't have a red zone problem, at least not yet, and Sunday's performance showed how quickly stalled drives can quickly turn into a larger issue.

Colts' Offense Asking Too Much of Spencer Shrader

Spencer Shrader did everything Indianapolis could have asked of him against Pittsburgh. The kicker connected on all five field-goal attempts, tying a franchise record for field goals made in a game. Yet his production could not compensate for an offense that repeatedly failed to reach the end zone.

Running back Jonathan Taylor recognized the value of Shrader's performance but also emphasized that the offense must do more to support its special teams.

“That's definitely a lot to put on [Spencer] Shrader. We know, obviously, he's been playing amazing. But that's not something you want to keep putting on him...We want to play complementary football. Special teams has been doing a great job, like we just talked about with Shrader, but offense has to do their part as well.”

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's comments reinforce the point Steichen made about the red zone, but they also offer a different perspective. The running back praised Shrader while acknowledging that the offense cannot continue asking its kicker to bail them out.

That admission carries additional weight after a difficult afternoon for Taylor himself. He finished with 45 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging just 3.0 yards per attempt.

The Colts need more consistent production from their offense, particularly when drives reach scoring territory. Shrader has shown he can deliver points, but Indianapolis can't rely on field goals to win games

Pierce's Absence Looms Large

It's been rough sledding for the Colts' passing game without Alec Pierce, whose ability to stretch the field gives Indy a dimension that is difficult to replicate. With Pierce unavailable, quarterback Daniel Jones was asked about the team's ability to generate downfield opportunities.

Jones acknowledged that Pierce brings a special skill set while emphasizing that the offense must find other ways to threaten defenses vertically.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw int the second quarter Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's one of the best in the league getting the ball down the field. So, yeah, (we've) got to find ways to do it and find opportunities. The red zone stuff, go back and look at the tape and see where we may have had opportunities to get the ball down the field.”

Jones finished with 267 passing yards, completing 24 of 44 attempts. He did not throw a touchdown, however, and Indianapolis struggled to convert yardage to points.

Pierce's absence does not explain every problem from Sunday, particularly the failures in the red zone. Still, Jones' comments suggest the Colts' passing attack is capped without their primary deep-ball option.

It's on the coaching staff and Jones to identify new ways to create down the field.

Jones Wants Downs More Involved

Josh Downs' involvement is another question for an Indianapolis passing game that looked sloppy on Sunday. Downs finished with just three catches for 47 yards.

Jones was asked about the receiver's role and the challenges of getting him the ball, acknowledging that defenses are particularly aware of Downs on third down. But he also took responsibility for finding ways to get the receiver more involved.

"I think they're certainly aware of him, particularly on third down," Jones said. "So, I think that's another thing that I'll go back and look at where I can be better, and where there may be opportunities to get him the ball.”

Jones' response is useful because he did not suggest that Downs' limited production was solely the result of defensive attention and is instead an opportunity for Jones to self-evaluate and figure out how to get more out of Downs.

Indianapolis needs answers when defenses hone in on their top receiving threat. That could mean finding Downs in different situations, adjusting how the offense creates opportunities or making better use of the openings that are available.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide reciever Josh Downs (2) looks on after the game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones' comments are not an admission of a major disconnect between him and Downs. They do, however, identify a matchup the Colts need to evaluate as they look to make their passing game more productive.

Colts Have a Tackling Problem

The offensive struggles were not the Colts' only concern in Pittsburgh. Indianapolis was also plagued by horrendous tackling problems, which helped Steelers' running back Jaylen Warren score twice on big plays.

After the game, Steichen was asked about the recurring tackling issues and acknowledged that the team needed to take a closer look at the problem.

“It's something we've got to look at hard for sure," he said. "We do tackling drills every day in practice, individuals. We've just got to hammer it home.”

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) in action against Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) in the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steichen's response, particularly the detail about tackling being emphasized in every practice, raises concerns. The coach did not offer a specific explanation for the missed tackles, instead emphasizing the need to reinforce fundamentals, and doesn't seem to have any idea of how to move forward.

With another divisional game approaching, improving the defense's ability to finish plays will be just as important as cleaning up the offensive mistakes.

Colts' Ground Game Hits a Wall

The Colts' inability to establish a consistent ground game added another challenge to an offense that struggled to finish drives. Taylor managed just 45 rushing yards on 15 carries, and Indianapolis finished with 66 rushing yards as a team.

With Pittsburgh limiting the ground attack, Jones was asked how the offense adjusts when the run game is not producing the results Indianapolis wants. His answer pointed to a broader responsibility for the entire unit.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; \Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There are games like that," he said "Sometimes the run is working and the pass isn't working as well. Sometimes it's the other way around. So, we've got to be able to handle whatever kind of game it is and find ways to get in the end zone.”

Jones acknowledged that the balance of a game can shift when one part of the offense is not working. The expectation, as he described it, is that Indianapolis must be able to adjust rather than continue following a formula that is not producing results.

After a game in which the Colts finished with 332 total yards but scored only one offensive touchdown, that's relevant.

Abandoning the run game would be completely unrealistic, especially given the talent Taylor possesses. But Sunday's loss showed why having alternative ways to move the ball and finish drives is what separates the great offenses from the rest of the pack.