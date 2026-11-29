The Indianapolis Colts lost to the New York Giants 34-30 in Week 12, and although the season is one step closer to officially being dead, we learned a lot about this team.

The days of Anthony Richardson leading the Indianapolis Colts offense were thought to be a thing of the past, but the final collapse of the Chris Ballard era opened the door for Richardson to prove everyone wrong.

Even though the Colts lost in his first start back, Anthony Richardson suggested that his clock has not run out just yet.

Follow along as I break down my top takeaways from the Colts' Week 12 loss.

We Told You So

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks with quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, during a game against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're all looking at you, Shane Steichen.

The Colts' head coach gave Daniel Jones the longest leash in NFL history, and Indianapolis suffered as a result.

Steichen's offense was truly broken with Jones leading the way, but even though I'd be remiss not to remind everyone that Indianapolis has trotted out the league's worst receiving group, one game with Anthony Richardson proved that there were indeed better options.

Richardson had a solid outing in his first start since 2024.

Against the Giants, the fourth-year quarterback completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 198 passing yards and added 53 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 13 carries. Richardson did throw an interception early, but he rebounded and never looked back.

Richardson by no means lit up the stat sheet, and his 20.0 QBR and 65.1 passer rating don't paint a pretty picture, but he was a steady hand throughout, and, as we anticipated, his gravity in the backfield helped unlock the offense.

First and foremost, Richardson's rushing threat immediately resurrected running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor had gone eighteen straight weeks without a 100-yard rushing performance, and was fresh off 50+ straight carries without a touchdown score, and both of those trends ended in less than one half with Richardson lined up next to him.

Jonathan Taylor looked like the superstar we've all grown accustomed to, as he rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries (6.2 ypc).

Richardson's top-tier mobility saved numerous broken-down plays, something that was completely devoid of the Daniel Jones-led offense of yesteryear.

His pocket navigation and athleticism combined to remind us that his sack avoidance is among the best in the league, and these factors allowed Richardson to keep the offense alive.

Not only did Richardson avoid taking any sacks in his first start back, but he was overall strong against the blitz, and finally started taking (and hitting) the layups that he previously refused to consider.

Anthony Richardson completed 9-13 passes under 10 air yards for 79 passing yards against the Giants, his 4th-highest completion percentage (69.2%) on such throws in a game in his career (min. 10 attempts), according to Next Gen Stats.

This is a huge development for Richardson more than it is for the Colts, given that he is an unrestricted free agent for 2027, and his improved accuracy and steady operation have opened his casket.

And of course, Richardson's well-noted cannon of an arm was on display in his first start back. Richardson connected with wide receiver Anthony Gould for a beautiful 61-yard connection to kick off the fourth quarter, and walked it in himself for his first touchdown in 707 days just two plays later.

He wasn't able to consistently take the top off the Giants' defense due to a lack of pass-catching weapons, but Richardson made sure to treat those who tuned in with his patented deep throw before time ran out.

Richardson has risen from the ground like The Undertaker, but he still has a long way to go before anyone can consider him a franchise quarterback.

Shane Steichen's Days in Indianapolis are Numbered: Pt. 25190

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jokes aside, Shane Steichen simply isn't cut out to be a head coach -- at least not right now.

This has been the overwhelming consensus among fans for quite some time, but Steichen's history of creative playcalling has kept the analysts and film watchers on his side.

He has been dealt a near-impossible hand for the majority of his tenure as the Colts' head coach, but whenever there's been an opportunity to prove otherwise, Steichen has failed to rise to the occasion.

When adversity comes calling, Steichen's Colts have wavered, and that's not the type of leadership you want from a head coach.

Shane Steichen has become known for his hot starts on offense, but his teams falter down the stretch more often than not, and he's a big reason for that. Steichen consistently fails to close out games, and his clock management and ability to rally his troops (or lack thereof) explain why.

Against the New York Giants, Steichen elected to punt from the IND 35 on 4th and 1 with 4:58 remaining in the fourth quarter while trailing by four points.

Not only was this the Colts' final nail in the coffin as far as Week 12 goes, but couple this with the fact that Steichen's offense looked light-years better with Anthony Richardson starting than it did with Daniel Jones leading the way, and it's easy to see why the vast majority of the fanbase is ready to see a new face lead the franchise.

It may not do any good to fire Shane Steichen now, with only six weeks remaining in the regular season, but there's an argument to be made that parting ways at the bye week and naming WRs Coach Reggie Wayne or OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. would benefit the next era of players.

One thing is certain: Shane Steichen should not be retained under any circumstances for a lame-duck season in 2027.

Colts Failed AR

Nov 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) looks on during the second half against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Anthony Richardson no doubt failed to hold up his end of the bargain throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, but the Indianapolis Colts pulled the plug too early.

Hindsight bias is naturally playing a big part in this takeaway. Daniel Jones and Co. shocked the world in 2025 by creating one of the NFL's most efficient offenses in league history, but the football Gods humbled that hot start, and the Colts foolishly tried to catch lightning in a bottle twice.

The past several weeks proved that Daniel Jones was not going to save anyone's job, and Anthony Richardson's first start since 2024 reaffirms the notion that the Jones experiment was even more of a misstep than drafting Richardson was.

Take, for example, what Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said back in early 2024 about the state of failed quarterback projects.

"I just think as a whole, there's not enough emphasis put on the organization's role in the development of the position, meaning I believe that organizations fail young quarterbacks before young quarterbacks fail organizations," O'Connell said.

That's not to suggest that Anthony Richardson would have inevitably turned into a superstar had Shane Steichen not chosen Daniel Jones over him ahead of the 2025 regular season, but everything that's transpired since has strengthened the idea that Indianapolis gave up on him too early.

It's likely all water under the bridge at this point. Arguing against their decision to give up on Richardson doesn't undo what Chris Ballard did or didn't do, though it does provide first-hand experience for principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon on what level of patience is required for a rebuild.

The Indianapolis Colts have made their bed, and now they must sleep in it.