Commanders Fans Took Funny Shot at Philadelphia Mayor Ahead of NFC Championship

Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker provided rival fans with an easy joke after her mix-up this week.

Liam McKeone

Eagles-Commanders
Eagles-Commanders / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
This year's NFC championship game is a rivalry affair as two NFC East foes will battle for the conference crown and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and the shots between fanbases got off to a quick start in the parking lot ahead of the game.

One enterprising Commanders fan was spotted in the Linc parking lot selling what, upon first glance, looks like a familiar "Fly Eagles Fly" shirt. However, closer examination reveals it actually spells "Fly Eglses fly" with a Washington red backdrop— a shot at Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker, who screwed up the classic team's chant earlier in the week.

The fan in question, courtesy of Front Office Sports:

And here's Parker enthusiastically trying to lead an Eagles chant but getting the letters mixed up:

This is what sports rivalries are all about. The other side seizing on a harmless error and making it into a rallying cry. Things run deep between the Commanders and Eagles, and Sunday's contest should only provide more fodder for the future.

It should be a fun game.

