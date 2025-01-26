Commanders Fans Took Funny Shot at Philadelphia Mayor Ahead of NFC Championship
This year's NFC championship game is a rivalry affair as two NFC East foes will battle for the conference crown and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and the shots between fanbases got off to a quick start in the parking lot ahead of the game.
One enterprising Commanders fan was spotted in the Linc parking lot selling what, upon first glance, looks like a familiar "Fly Eagles Fly" shirt. However, closer examination reveals it actually spells "Fly Eglses fly" with a Washington red backdrop— a shot at Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker, who screwed up the classic team's chant earlier in the week.
The fan in question, courtesy of Front Office Sports:
And here's Parker enthusiastically trying to lead an Eagles chant but getting the letters mixed up:
This is what sports rivalries are all about. The other side seizing on a harmless error and making it into a rallying cry. Things run deep between the Commanders and Eagles, and Sunday's contest should only provide more fodder for the future.
It should be a fun game.