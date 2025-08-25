SI

Commanders Posted Perfect Photo to Celebrate Terry McLaurin's Contract Extension

They hit the celly.

Brigid Kennedy

McLaurin agreed to a three-year deal on Monday.
McLaurin agreed to a three-year deal on Monday.
Ladies and gentlemen, Scary Terry is here to stay. At least, for the next three years that is.

The Commanders and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year, $96 million contract extension on Monday afternoon following an offseason of drama that escalated into a trade request. And to celebrate this long-awaited and hoped-for piece of news, Washington's social media team posted the perfect photo on X (formerly Twitter).

Take a peek at that below. (No caption needed, of course.)

The chosen pic is in reference to McLaurin's relatively new but now signature celebration, in which he honors his "Scary Terry" nickname by pantomiming a peekaboo-esque "BOO!" after a touchdown drive.

Of course, a new contract is a bit different than that ... but it's definitely cause to whip out the celly. Excellent choice, admins.

Brigid Kennedy
