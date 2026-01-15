Commanders Unveil Sweet New Renderings of Forthcoming Stadium

The first full-design renderings of the Commanders' new stadium were released Thursday morning, and we must say ... they're pretty sweet.

"We are proud to share the first visuals of our future stadium, a defining milestone in the next phase of the development process," said Commanders President Mark Clouse, in a release. "This moment underscores the strength of our partnership with [design firm] HKS, whose thoughtful, forward-looking approach has helped us shape a concept that is worthy of its extraordinary site along DC's Monumental Axis and truly embodies the spirit and character of the District."

The new stadium, which will be located on the former RFK Memorial Stadium site and able to accommodate "up to 70,000 plus people," boasts a "sculpted, transparent domed roof" that's both dynamic and engaging, but also deferential in height to the U.S. Capitol and monuments, the team explained in the release.

Meanwhile, the colonnade on the side of the stadium looks distinctly D.C. in its design, and is intended to strengthen the "relationship between the public realm and the interior and [reinforce] the stadium's role as a unifying civic landmark."

Here is a look at some of those new renderings, courtesy of the Commanders:

A rendering of the new stadium at sunset. | Commanders, HKS

A rendering of the new stadium in the fall, from the side. | Commanders, HKS

A rendering of the new stadium during the day, from a bird's eye view. | Commanders, HKS

A rendering of the new stadium at night. | Commanders, HKS

Construction on the stadium is expected to finish in 2030.

Washington previously played in D.C. from 1961 to 1997, before moving to Northwest Stadium in Maryland. In April 2025, the team reached a deal to return to the city with which it shares its name.

The Commanders are one of several NFL teams either actively constructing new stadiums or working on plans to break ground on a new site soon. The Titans, for instance, are currently building an indoor venue set to open in 2027, while the Chiefs recently announced their plans to move out of Arrowhead and into a new, domed venue in Kansas City, Kan.

