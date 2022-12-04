FUMBLE! Commanders Start Off Strong vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are looking to extend their winning streak today against the New York Giants.

Plays like the fumble on the opening drive will certainly help Washington reach that goal.

On the Giants' fourth play of the game, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tried to get the first down with his legs on a read option with running back Saquon Barkley. However, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen popped the ball out of Jones' hands and it was recovered by linebacker Jamin Davis.

Here's a look at the turnover ...

For Allen, it's his second career forced fumble. The first came just seven weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, a game where the defense played a huge role in a win that turned the Commanders' season around.

For the Commanders defense, the turnover puts Washington at +1 in the turnover differential for the season. The team has given the ball away 14 times and has forced a turnover 15 times.

The Commanders took over on the Giants' 48-yard line, and went all the way down to the 3-yard line, but couldn't score the touchdown. Joey Slye, the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November, nailed a 21-yard chip shot field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

