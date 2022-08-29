Hospitalized Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is in a “really good place,” according to coach Ron Rivera, after being shot Sunday in an apparent carjacking.

Robinson could be released as early as Monday, per a report from the NFL Network. Robinson disclosed on Instagram that “surgery went well.”

Robinson was shot at least twice, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The NFL Network added that Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg, and has “not been ruled out of playing at some point this season.”

The incident occurred in Northeast Washington on the 1000 block of H Street, D.C. police told NBC4. The suspects tried to take Robinson Jr.’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, upon which a scuffle ensued and the shots were fired.

Robinson, 23, was Washington’s third-round draft pick last April and has been one of the stars of training camp, even pushing veteran Antonio Gibson for the starting running back job.

He did not play in Saturday night’s preseason finale loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but wowed coaches, teammates and fans with his physical running style in Washington’s first exhibition games. He rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago and added 31 last week against the Chiefs.

“I just felt like I’m here now, and I’m here to stay too,” Robinson said after his impressive debut. “I got a chance to show people who I am, and that there’s a lot more to come.”

Robinson, a third-round pick from Alabama, didn’t play much in college until his senior season. But when given the opportunity, Robinson exploded. He ran for more than 1,300 yards last season, including 204 yards in the CFP semifinals against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Robinson was drafted to alleviate some pressure off of Gibson and create a 1-2 punch in the backfield. Washington opens the regular season Sept. 11 by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field.