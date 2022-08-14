Skip to main content

'I'm Here Now': Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Makes Statement in NFL Debut

The third-round rookie shined in his debut Saturday.

Even though the Washington Commanders fell to the Carolina Panthers 23-21 on a last-second field goal in Saturday's preseason opener, there were a few things to celebrate.

One of those reasons for celebration came with rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who carried the ball six times for 26 yards and a 1-yard touchdown.

After the game, Robinson told reporters how it felt to step onto the NFL stage and succeed.

“I just felt like I’m here now, and I'm here to stay too," Robinson said. I got a chance to show people who I am, and that there's a lot more to come.” 

Robinson, a third-round pick from Alabama, didn't play much in college until his senior season. But when given the opportunity, Robinson exploded. He ran for over 1300 yards last season for the Crimson Tide and set a school record with 204 rushing yards in the National Semifinal against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

However, Robinson may find himself waiting for opportunities as a rookie in Washington with Antonio Gibson holding the starting spot down. Gibson excelled last season for Washington, rushing for over 1000 yards and placing in the top-5 in the league in carries.

Robinson was drafted to alleviate some pressure off of Gibson and create a 1-2 punch in the backfield. But the rookie knows he has a lot of work to do before seeing opportunities alongside his teammate.

“Today, I felt like I didn't time up on some of my reads on some of my runs," Robinson said. "Even though they looked good from the outside, I know I could’ve ran some plays a bit better. I just have to be a bit more patient in my run game. I just got to clean it up and that will help me perform better.” 

Robinson will have another opportunity to improve next Saturday when the Commanders travel to Arrowhead Stadium and face the Kansas City Chiefs.

