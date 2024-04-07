Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters Must 'Establish Vision' at NFL Draft
Adam Peters got off to a hot start as the new general manager of the Washington Commanders by being active in free agency, but what’s next?
With the NFL Draft less than three weeks away, some believe that Peters must focus on establishing a vision for the team’s future.
According to Tankathon’s draft value rankings, Washington is No. 2 in draft capital heading into the draft. This means that the Commanders have almost as good a chance as anyone to accelerate the franchise’s rebuild so long as the team executes a strong draft strategy.
“Peters has nine total picks and six in the top 100 to make an impression,” Bleacher Report writes. “When we look at the Commanders’ draft haul, it should give us a more cohesive picture of what he wants the roster to ultimately look like.”
If free agency is any indication of the culture that Washington is attempting to establish, fans should expect an aggressive defense.
The Commanders signed veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Jeremy Chinn in free agency. These players look to initiate contact and bring down the opposing offenses with strong tackling.
On the offensive end, the team signed running back Austin Ekeler, who’s scored 48 touchdowns in the last three seasons, and Super Bowl offensive guard Nick Allegretti. Both moves indicate that head coach Dan Quinn would like to establish a team that plays complementary football.
Based on the idea that the team would like to dominate in the run game to allow defensive stars to shine, it would appear that Peters’ first selection is obvious.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the reigning Heisman Winner and has been compared to Lamar Jackson for his dual-threat capabilities. Assuming he falls to the second pick, Peters likely wouldn’t hesitate to submit his selection and begin a new era in Washington.
As for the other five picks in the top 100 and eight total in the draft, that’s where Peters will get to prove why he was the right man for the general manager job.
How well Peters does at establishing the Commanders’ vision going forward could be the difference between becoming the next young contender like the Houston Texans or being stuck in a decade-long rebuild. Later this month Peters will have an opportunity to show what he’s made of at the NFL Draft.