Commanders have interesting roster dilemma in final weeks of season

The Washington Commanders are staring down a 3-9 record, but that doesn't mean they are throwing away their season.

The Commanders still want to win, but with the playoffs only a slim possibility at this point, the team might be looking at playing different players to see what they have on the back half of the roster. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained the balance that he is trying to find between playing those who give the Commanders the best chance to win and others who could be seen as players for the future.

"Yeah, I think you want to see the balance of both," Quinn said. "It’s winning now, which like these moments matter. Although we're not going to have a winning record, that doesn't mean that you're not creating like winning habits and standards and fundamentals. But a guy like [WR Treylon] Burks, I know he is not, you know, a first-year player, but he is new to us.

"And so, to see him take his space and go seeing [LB Jordan] Magee extended reps, I do want to see both winning now seeing those guys perform, but also the development of some others. We got our first look at [DE] T.J. [Maguranyanga], we got our, you know, first experience at some of those guys, so that's an important piece too but I get where you're coming and we're going to try to thread that needle of both and I think it's important to do that.”

Commanders could shift playing time in coming weeks

The Commanders will go into every week with the idea of winning every game, but they will use the opportunity ahead of them to scout the players for the future.

This is a good mindset to have as the team eyes a winning culture while also knowing where the season is heading.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

