Commanders' Biggest Challenge vs. Eagles is Pressure Without Blitzing
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has one of the best pass completion percentages in the NFL when facing blitzes from opposing defenses.
It's an impressive part of Daniels' game that shows despite his rookie status he's ahead of schedule in his development and is a big part of why the Commanders are ahead of schedule in the retooling general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn took on after getting hired early this calendar year.
According to Pro Football Focus' premium stats Daniels has attempted 135 passes this season against a blitzing defense ranking the Washington rookie 15th in the league in doing so. Only three of those came in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, who blitz less than any other team in the NFL heading into Week 16 yet are the most successful defense in the league.
"That’s a huge advantage as far as our defense," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of that fact. "One thing as an offense that you think about when a team blitzes is there is one less guy to tackle your skill players, if you are passing, once you get the ball in their hands. I think back to our Green Bay game. They brought a pressure. The guy missed a tackle. Then there were fewer people there to chase down [WR] A.J. [Brown].
"Same thing in the run game. There are different blitzes that, after you get through that first level, again, there’s one less guy to tackle when you do that. I think we’ve been really good at stopping explosive plays as a defense. That’s part of it. And we’ve done a good job there of tackling and playing different coverages in the secondary."
That really has been the key for Philadelphia, and certainly was when the Commanders visited the team on Thursday night back in Week 11.
In that matchup, the Commanders weren't able to get running back Brian Robinson Jr. rolling fully and he came away with 63 yards on 16 carries. Meanwhile, the Eagles defense smothered receiver Terry McLaurin who was targeted just twice and caught only one of those passes for 10 yards.
Part of the reason Philadelphia can be so passive when it comes to bringing extra rushers is because of the impact the team's front four can make without the help. And that allows defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to keep his defense spread out and dispersed around the field to react to run blocks and clog passing lanes.
Fangio's refusal to stack the box is well known, and something Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury admits he wants to challenge.
"(Eagles defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis) have done a great job of, even if they empty the box out, really making the run game difficult. Not many people have been able to establish it. Baltimore is one of the best teams and running the football, and it was kind of tough sledding for them," Kingsbury said. "So, we just have to be able to take what they give us and stay on schedule, and (when) we have a chance to make big plays, we gotta make them.”