Commanders Dominant vs. Texans in First Half

The Washington Commanders are hushing their critics in the first half of their game against the Houston Texans, holding a 20-0 lead at the end of the second quarter.

While the Commanders went three-and-out on their first drive, the defense responded with a bang after cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Texans quarterback Davis Mills for a pick six to open the scoring.

The Commanders doubled their lead at the beginning of the second quarter on a Curtis Samuel 10-yard rushing touchdown. Samuel's touchdown capped off a nine-play, 85-yard drive.

The Texans only found one first down the entire first half, allowing the Commanders to flex even harder.

There was a little bit of concern heading into this week that the Commanders would get complacent after a big win against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and a short week. However, the Commanders are proving that head coach Ron Rivera has them well-prepared for today's game.

“Yeah, so the message today was, these guys have only won one game, but you go back and look at their games, they're close," Taylor Heinicke said earlier this week. "I think it's within one score and they could very well be five and three. So, it's a good football team. They’re very fundamentally sound. We can't take them lightly. Obviously, we had a huge game against the divisional opponent, undefeated, big win.

"The worst thing that we can do is go and lay an egg on Sunday. So again, we're just trying to keep the ball rolling, keep working hard. The next game is the most important game, so we gotta put the Eagles in the rear view and get ready for the Texans. It's gonna be a tough one.”

The Commanders lead 20-0 and the Texans will receive the second-half kickoff.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here